Dentalkart, an online marketplace for dental shopping, has raised Rs 85 crore in its recent funding round led by foreign institutional investors—Malabar Investment and Whiteoak.

Malabar Investment has invested Rs 65 crore and Whiteoak put in Rs 20 crore.

The company will use the freshly raised funds for operational scalability and to add more subsidiaries.

Dr. Vikas Agarwal, CEO of Dentalkart, said in a statement, “We are elated with our recent fundraise and we acknowledge the belief that Malabar and Whiteoak have in our vision. Their strategic backing will help us accelerate our growth plans and ensure that we remain at the forefront of the dental marketplace in India.”

“This investment comes at a pivotal time as we work to expand our presence, broaden our reach and scale our subsidiaries,” he added.

Founded in 2016, Dentalkart is an NSE-listed company and an online destination for dental supplies; offering a range of over 22,000 products across 700 categories sourced directly from 500+ manufacturers.

“We like companies which are able to truly understand customer pain points and solve them. Having experienced the problems first-hand, Vikas and team are best positioned to provide timely access to quality and affordable products to dental practitioners across the country. We are excited to partner with Vasa Denticity in its mission to provide great value to dentists all over India," added Sumeet Nagar, Founder and Managing Partner, Malabar Investments.

The company recently appointed a new board member Rohan Bhatt as the non-executive director. The appointment aims to shape the company’s direction and move on a higher growth trajectory by developing and implementing strategic frameworks.