Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (November 29, 2024)

Funding News

ACT invests Rs 2.35 Cr towards accelerating climate-tech innovations

ACT For Environment, a philanthropy platform that provides non-dilutive capital to tech-first social startups, has committed Rs 2.35 crore in catalytic grants to altM, Greenpod Labs and Alt Carbon. With this funding, ACT aims to fuel the adoption of these high-impact innovations at scale to support the transition to climate-friendly practices across industry and agriculture.

altM, an alternative bio-materials startup, works on developing lignin from agricultural waste as a high-value industrial input that has the potential to replace petrochemicals in adhesives and surfactants. Meanwhile, Greenpod Labs’ patented biotech solution made of natural plant extracts leverages biomimicry principles to reduce the over-ripening and microbial rotting of fruits and vegetables during transportation. Alt Carbon's rock weathering technology captures atmospheric CO2 by applying finely crushed basalt to agricultural tea estates, thus sequestering carbon in the ocean.

"These startups are uniquely positioned to address a different aspect of the decarbonisation puzzle in a way where technology and innovation can guide the transition to lower emissions. We are excited to support their journey towards creating outsized climate impact," said Alankrita Khera, Director - ACT For Environment.

Other News

Veranda Learning, NSDC and IAB sign MOU to launch international accounting programme

Veranda Learning Solutions has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Institute of Accountants and Bookkeepers (IAB), UK, to roll out the Certified International Accounting Professional (CIAP) programme in India.

The six-month programme will equip students with globally recognised accounting and bookkeeping skills, aligning them with the surging demand in the Outsourced Accounting Services (OAS) sector. CIAP's curriculum, developed in collaboration with the IAB, aims to provide practical, job-ready skills aligned with global standards, giving students a competitive edge in an industry poised for explosive growth. NSDC supports this initiative by connecting students with financial partners, offering accessible loans to make the program attainable for all.





“The CIAP program represents a significant step in addressing the skills gap in India’s accounting and finance sector. By collaborating with Veranda Learning and the Institute of Accountants and Bookkeepers, we are not only equipping students with globally recognised qualifications but also empowering them to seize lucrative career opportunities in a rapidly growing industry," said Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and Managing Director, NSDC International.

Dentalkart appoints Rohan Bhatt as Non-Executive Director

Dentalkart has appointed its new board member Rohan Bhatt as the Non-Executive Director. The appointment aims to shape the company’s direction and move on a higher growth trajectory by developing and implementing strategic frameworks.

Prof. (Dr) Rohan Bhatt, Non-Executive Director, Dentalkart

“Prof. Dr. Rohan boasts extensive experience in dentistry, coupled with his significant achievements. The decision to appoint him is aimed at streamlining our governance processes and ensuring effective decision-making,” said Vikas Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Dentalkart.

“I am delighted to join Dentalkart at such a pivotal juncture in its journey. The marketplace has revolutionised dental shopping in India, and I am looking forward to contribute to its continued growth and innovation," said Prof. Dr Bhatt.

Zupee introduces blockchain-powered fair play in online gaming

Zupee, a skill-based Ludo platform, has adopted blockchain technology to establish fairness and transparency in online gaming.

The platform has created a webpage that allows anyone to independently review dice roll data, promoting transparency and trust. Using blockchain technology, which securely records server-generated and user-received dice values, the system ensures that results cannot be altered. This guarantees fair play and provides players and stakeholders with clear proof of the game's integrity.

The mechanism will also help government and industry Bodies to review the outcomes of

RNG data, a statement from the company said.

Borzo introduces new truck delivery service

﻿Borzo﻿, (formerly WeFast), a global intracity same-day delivery service, has introduced a 3-wheeler and truck delivery service, marking a significant expansion into a new market segment. This strategic move aims to cater to larger deliveries and enhance service flexibility for businesses across key metros.

The 3-wheeler and truck delivery service will begin in Mumbai, with plans to expand to Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. By the end of 2024, Borzo aims to bring 1,500 couriers on board using a combination of 3-wheelers and Tata Aces. The entry in the 3-wheeler delivery segment will enable Borzo to manage larger, heavier shipments such as furniture, repair parts, and bulk grocery orders for B2B clients.

The goal is to reach 500 3-wheeler and truck deliveries a day by 2025. This initiative is part of Borzo’s broader strategy to capture a significant share of the B2B logistics market.

Delhi Police and CyberPeace launch Cyber Challenge 2024

The Delhi Police, in collaboration with CyberPeace, has launched the Cyber Challenge 2024 with a grand event held at the Vimarsh Conference Hall, Police Headquarters, Jai Singh Road, New Delhi. The initiative aims to address critical cybersecurity challenges by engaging developers, engineers, and cybersecurity enthusiasts in crafting innovative solutions to enhance public safety and secure the digital space.

The event brought together participants from leading institutions, including Rashtriya Raksha University, Gujarat, DRDO, MeiTY, National Forensic Science University, Startup India, CyberPeace Foundation, and Uber India.

Speaking at the event, Special Commissioner of Police Vivek Gogia emphasized the vital role of technological innovation in law enforcement, highlighting the increasing need for collaboration between various stakeholders to stay ahead of emerging digital threats.

“With the rapid pace of technological advancement, law enforcement must not only adapt but also innovate to address the complexities of cybercrime. Initiatives like the Cyber Challenge 2024 underscore the importance of partnerships and innovation in creating a resilient digital ecosystem,” he said.

