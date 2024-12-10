Earth is full of surprises, and in 2024, our planet witnessed some extraordinary phenomena that many of us may have missed. From the earth's tilt shifting slightly to a new moon, 2024 has certainly been a year of remarkable changes. Here are 5 of the most mind-blowing events that occurred this year!

5 astonishing Earth events you missed this year

1. Earth's tilt shifted by 31.5 inches!

The Earth's axial tilt is a crucial factor influencing our seasons. However, in 2024, a new study detected an unexpected shift in the planet's angle. It shifted by 31.5 inches (around 80 centimetres), a seemingly small movement with long-term effects.

At first glance, this change might not seem wild. After all, it’s just a few centimetres and not felt by the average person. However, it could alter global weather patterns, sea levels, and seasonal changes. Such angle shifts in Earth's tilt are typically slow but important as they can impact the planet's climate systems.

2. Earth's temporary second moon

In 2024, Earth had the company of a second moon from an asteroid named 2024 PT5, which was about 10 meters in diameter. On September 29, Earth's gravity briefly captured the asteroid, and it orbited the planet for approximately two months before being ejected on November 25.

Although the asteroid was very small and faint to be seen with the naked eye, it was visible with larger observatories. Discovered by NASA's Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert System (ATLAS), scientists believe that PT5 originated from the Moon, as there is evidence suggesting it contains lunar material.

3. Earth's frequent asteroidal passing

2024 has also seen an unusual number of asteroid close calls. While asteroid impacts are rare, the frequency of near-misses has increased, and astronomers have been monitoring space with extra vigilance. Some of these asteroids, while small, have been startlingly close to Earth's atmosphere.

For instance, in one case, a 720-foot wide (around the size of 2 football fields) ON asteroid passed within 620,000 miles of Earth passed by in September. These events highlight the need for global asteroid detection and planetary defence strategies.

4. Earth's most bizarre climates: Snow in the desert

One of the most surprising weather phenomena occurred in the desert regions of Saudi Arabia, where snowfall blanketed parts of the arid landscape. Known for its extreme heat and dry conditions, the Saudi Arabian desert experienced an unexpected drop in temperatures, leading to the rare occurrence of snow in an area not typically associated with winter weather.

The phenomenon, while rare, is thought to have occurred due to climate pattern shifts. This strange weather is likely linked to larger, global climate trends, including rising ocean temperatures and the melting of glaciers.

5. Earth's magnetic pole shift accelerates

The Earth’s magnetic poles have been slowly drifting for years, but in 2024, scientists noticed that the movement is accelerating. It seems that the planet's magnetic north pole, previously moving at a steady pace toward Russia, has shifted faster than expected.

This shift can affect everything from GPS navigation systems to migratory patterns of animals that rely on the magnetic field for navigation. While the complete consequences of this rapid pole shift are still under study, it's a reminder of how Earth's core can influence our daily lives in unexpected ways.

Closing thoughts

2024 has been a year of surprising and fascinating phenomena that tell us how dynamic and unpredictable Earth can be. Whether it's subtle shifts in the planet's axis or wild weather in places we least expect, these events highlight the ongoing transformations our world is experiencing. Let's see what new events Earth has in store for us in 2025!