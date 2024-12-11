Brands
News

Govt appoints Sanjay Malhotra as 26th RBI Governor

Sanjay Malhotra, a 1990 Batch Rajasthan Cadre IAS Officer and the former revenue secretary, replaced Shaktikanta Das, who demitted office on Tuesday after a six-year stint.

Press Trust of India
Wednesday December 11, 2024 , 2 min Read

Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday took charge as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In a statement, the RBI said Malhotra took charge as the Governor for the next three years, with effect from December 11, 2024.

Malhotra, a 1990 Batch Rajasthan Cadre IAS Officer and the former revenue secretary, replaced Shaktikanta Das, who demitted office on Tuesday after a six-year stint. Das was appointed as the 25th Governor of the RBI on December 12, 2018, after the abrupt exit of Urjit Patel.

He was granted an extension after completing three-year terms in office.

Malhotra, 56, is an engineering graduate in computer science from IIT Kanpur and has a Master's in Public Policy from Princeton University in the US.

In his career of over 33 years, he has worked in multifarious sectors, including power, finance and taxation, information technology, and mines. Most recently, he was the Secretary (Revenue) in the Ministry of Finance.

In his previous assignment, he held the post of Secretary in the Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance.

He has extensive experience in finance and taxation at the state, as well as the central government levels. As a part of his present assignment, he plays an instrumental role in tax policy formulation in respect of direct and indirect taxes.

Edited by Suman Singh