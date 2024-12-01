Brands
News

GST collection rises by 8.5% to Rs 1.82 lakh Cr in Nov

In October, GST collections of Rs 1.87 lakh crore were the second-best GST mop-up with 9% annual growth. The highest-ever collection was in April 2024 at over Rs 2.10 lakh crore.

Press Trust of India9953 Stories
Sunday December 01, 2024 , 1 min Read

Gross GST collections grew 8.5% to over Rs 1.82 lakh crore in November on higher revenues from domestic transactions.

The Central GST collection stood at Rs 34,141 crore, State GST at Rs 43,047 crore, Integrated IGST at Rs 91,828 crore, and cess at Rs 13,253 crore, according to government data released on Sunday.

The total gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue grew 8.5% to over Rs 1.82 lakh crore in November compared with Rs 1.68 lakh crore in the same month a year ago, it said.

During the month under review, GST from domestic transactions grew 9.4% to Rs 1.40 lakh crore, while revenues from tax on imports rose about 6% to Rs 42,591 crore.

Refunds worth Rs 19,259 crore were issued during the month, registering an 8.9% decline over the year-ago period.

After adjusting refunds, net GST collection increased by 11% to Rs 1.63 lakh crore.

Edited by Kanishk Singh