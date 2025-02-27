6 Indian brands commonly mistaken to be international

In the cutthroat world of global business, where brands battle for recognition and market share, some have achieved such seamless international acclaim that their origins become covered in mystery.

What if I told you some of the biggest global brands you admire are actually Indian? They have cracked the code to international success, building empires that transcend borders. They have mastered the art of blending quality, innovation, and marketing.

Today, we are pulling back the curtain on 6 Indian brands that you probably thought were international that offer invaluable lessons for your entrepreneurial journey! So, let's begin!

6 Indian brands that feel international

1. Hawkins – A legacy in every kitchen

Hawkins is synonymous with high-quality pressure cookers and cookware. Established in 1959 by H.D. Vasudeva, the brand has since become a staple in Indian households and made a name for itself in global markets.





Despite its widespread international recognition, Hawkins is an Indian brand that continues to dominate the kitchenware industry with its innovative designs and sturdy products.

2. Zodiac – The men’s fashion maestro

Started in 1954, the Zodiac clothing brand is a major player in the men's fashion industry. Headquartered in Mumbai, the brand its sophisticated and stylish apparel, Zodiac has built a reputation that rivals top global fashion brands.

With a strong retail presence in India and abroad, many consumers assume that Zodiac is an international label, but it proudly hails from India.

3. RedTape – The footwear giant

RedTape is another Indian brand that has successfully expanded beyond the country’s borders. Launched in 1996, the brand is best known for its premium-quality footwear and later diversified into clothing.

RedTape was one of the first Indian brands to break into global markets, leading many to believe it was an international brand. However, it remains an Indian brand that continues to make waves in the fashion industry.

4. Louis Philippe – A royal name, an Indian origin

Named after a French king, Louis Philippe exudes luxury and sophistication. However, this brand, launched in 1989, is 100% Indian. Owned by Madura Fashion & Lifestyle, Louis Philippe is one of India's leading premium menswear brands.

Its international styling and superior craftsmanship have many believe it belongs to a foreign luxury fashion house, but it remains deeply rooted in Indian manufacturing and retail.

5. Lakmé – India’s iconic beauty brand

Lakmé is one of India’s most renowned cosmetics brands, often perceived as an international name. It was founded in 1952 by J.R.D. Tata and Simone Tata, Lakmé was originally a government initiative to reduce dependency on foreign beauty products. Currently owned by Hindustan Unilever, it has achieved global recognition for its high-quality skincare and makeup products.

6. Flying Machine – Denim pioneer

Flying Machine is a well-known denim brand many people mistakenly believe is foreign, thanks to its trendy designs and international appeal. Founded in 1980, Flying Machine is actually an Indian brand owned by Arvind Limited. The brand has successfully established itself as youthful and fashionable, competing with leading global denim brands.

The bottom line

These brands have blurred the lines between local and global identities with their high-quality products and international appeal. They prove India’s innovative spirit and entrepreneurial success. So, the next time you come across one of these brands, remember that they are not just global but proudly Indian in origin. From fashion and kitchenware to footwear and luxury wear, Indian brands are making a lasting impact on the global stage!