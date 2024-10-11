Tata’s Takeover: 4 British brands acquired by the Tata Group

The Tata Group, a highly esteemed conglomerate in India, has made a lasting mark in the British market through a series of strategic acquisitions. Led by the late Ratan Tata, a visionary leader, the company has embraced a global perspective and effectively incorporated several iconic British brands into its portfolio. Let's have a closer look at the details of these high-profile and strategic deals!

Top 4 British brands owned by Tata

1. Jaguar Land Rover

One of Tata's most high-profile acquisitions is Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which was bought from Ford in 2008 for $2.23 billion. At the time, JLR faced substantial challenges, including declining sales and an uncertain future. Ratan Tata recognised the potential of these luxury brands and set a clear agenda: invest in innovation and focus on quality.

Since the acquisition, JLR has undergone a significant transformation. With the introduction of popular models like the Range Rover Velar and the electric Jaguar I-PACE, the brand has reestablished itself in the luxury car market.

Fast forward to 2024, and JLR has smashed records with a staggering revenue of £29 billion. Not only that, but the brand has also expanded its footprint, especially in booming markets like China. This incredible turnaround is a testament to Tata's unwavering commitment to building a powerhouse brand.

2. Tetley

Tata's acquisition of Tetley in 2000 for £271 million marked a strategic move into the global beverage market. As one of the world’s leading tea brands, Tetley has a rich history that dates back to the 19th century.

Tata recognised a golden opportunity to boost its standing in the industry through this acquisition, but it was no walk in the park. At the time, Tata Tea was dwarfed by Tetley, making the deal a challenging one.

Despite the odds, Tata successfully sealed the deal, marking it as one of the most significant acquisitions in India's corporate history. Following the acquisition, Tetley transformed, introducing innovative blends and packaging solutions to cater to evolving consumer tastes.

Under Tata's leadership, Tetley has not only flourished but has also made substantial contributions to the group's overall revenue, solidifying Tata's reputation as a major player in the global beverage industry.

3. Corus Group

Tata Steel's acquisition of Corus Group in 2007 for £6.2 billion was a landmark moment in Tata’s history. This acquisition not only marked one of the largest overseas takeovers by an Indian company but also provided Tata Steel with a foothold in the European market. In 2010, Corus was renamed as Tata Steel Europe.

By bringing Corus into the fold, Tata Steel boosted its production capacity and gained access to cutting-edge technologies. Unfortunately, the venture didn't quite hit the mark as the demand for European steel dwindled in the face of tough competition from China.

4. British Salt

Back in 2011, Tata Group made a bold move by acquiring British Salt for a whopping £93 million, signalling its entry into the UK’s salt production industry. This strategic acquisition was part of Tata’s ambitious plan to diversify its operations in the chemicals sector.

Fast forward to last year, and the company raked in an impressive revenue of £66.288 million, as reported in its financial statements. Thanks to Tata Group's expertise, British Salt has witnessed a remarkable improvement in production efficiency and has successfully expanded its market presence.

With the launch of its first consumer product that is iodized salt, in the UK market, the company has experienced significant growth and development.

The takeaway

Tata Group’s journey through the British market showcases a successful blend of tradition and innovation. By breathing new life into iconic brands, Tata has not only enriched its portfolio but also contributed to the legacy of these beloved British names. As the group continues to expand its global presence, its commitment to excellence and responsible business practices will undoubtedly pave the way for further success.