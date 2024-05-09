Are you ready for an electrifying celebration of India's most innovative and inspiring brands?

Brands of India, by YourStory, is bringing together over 60 trailblazing brands, a dynamic audience of 2,000, industry leaders, investors, and experts for an unforgettable evening of invaluable conversations in Bengaluru on May 31, 2024.

We’re exploring the triumphs, challenges, and lifecycles of brands that have captured the imagination of consumers across the nation.

Why Brands of India?

In the ever-evolving landscape of business, a new breed of brands has emerged, disrupting traditional models and captivating consumers with their fresh approach.

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands are redefining what it means to build a successful enterprise in the modern era.

These innovative brands, born out of the digital age, have eliminated the middlemen, fostering direct connections with their customers and forging unbreakable bonds of trust and loyalty. By embracing cutting-edge technologies and leveraging the power of social media, D2C brands have democratised access to high-quality products and services. This offers consumers a wide array of choices and empowers them to make informed choices.

Beyond their business acumen, D2C brands have become beacons of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs across India. Their stories are a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. From humble beginnings, these brands have transformed into industry-defining forces, challenging conventional wisdom and pushing boundaries with their disruptive business models.

The rise of India's D2C brands is not merely a commercial phenomenon; it is a cultural movement that celebrates the spirit of entrepreneurship and champions the dreams of those who dare to think differently.

What to expect at Brands of India 2024?

The nuances of cap table dynamics from both sides of the table—investors and founders

Learn how to make your product the hero

Convert your customer into your brand’s ambassador

Decode influencer marketing

Cutting-edge tech and its role in making logistics seamless, accessible, and cost-effective.

A deep dive into what life after Shark Tank is like!

Witness the complete lifecycle of an entrepreneur—the highs, the lows, and everything in between. This is an unparalleled opportunity to gain invaluable insights into stories that have never faded, brought to you by the storytellers of India today.

Sneak peek into who’s going to be there!

Arjun Vaidya, Co-founder, V3 Ventures

Ganesh Balakrishnan, CEO, Ex Flatheads

Rajat Jadhav, Co-founder, Bold Care

Pragya Batra, Co-founder, Quriksmith

Surender S Rajpurohit, Founder, Turms

Mark your calendars, because this is an event you won't want to miss. Brace yourselves for a celebration of Indian brands and their inspiring stories!

And that's not all—you'll have the opportunity to experience products from your favourite brands, maybe even some that aren't out in the market yet!