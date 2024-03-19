Empowering India's health-conscious generation: Insights from Hyugalife founder’s keynote at TechSparks Mumbai

India is witnessing a significant shift towards a more health-conscious generation, driven by a growing awareness of the importance of health and wellness. This shift is crucial in a country where statistics reveal widespread deficiencies in essential nutrients like Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12 and protein. Over 75% of the Indian population is deficient in vitamin D3, with a similar trend observed for protein deficiencies. Surprisingly, many individuals remain unaware of their deficiencies until diagnosed by a healthcare professional.

Neehar Modi, Founder and COO of Hyugalife’s keynote address during the D2C Playbook track at TechSparks Mumbai, delved into this pressing issue, highlighting the critical need to address these deficiencies and empower consumers through a digital health platform like Hyugalife.com. Hyugalife is an ecommerce platform dedicated to health and wellness, offering a diverse range of products from over 300 brands and over 9000 products curated by experts in various categories such as sports, nutrition, health supplements, women's wellness, hair, skin, and nails.

Modi's address shed light on the evolving health landscape in India, where a significant portion of the population, including a growing number of young individuals, is proactively engaging in their health journey. This new-age consumer base, comprising a substantial percentage of first-time supplement buyers, demonstrates a keen interest in health and fitness, transitioning from traditional bodybuilding aspirations to embracing an active lifestyle focused on overall health and well-being.

"From a data perspective, we saw that the search for preventive health was growing over the last few years. Searches related to gut health, collagen, vitamins, and multivitamins were experiencing a steady growth rate of approximately 25-30%. However, the search trends did not translate into proportional growth within the industry. This discrepancy between search trends and industry growth pointed to the fact that the intent behind these searches is not merely informational but indicative of a consumer's intent to make a purchase," Modi shared.

Delving deeper into the supply side of the equation revealed a landscape characterised by fragmentation and complexity. Despite substantial investments from pharmaceutical and large FMCG companies, the market remains highly fragmented, with over 3000-4000 brands vying for consumer attention. Despite the plethora of options, only a handful of brands have managed to achieve significant traction, surpassing the coveted Rs 100-200 crore mark in revenue.

Identifying a critical gap between the growing consumer demand and the industry's ability to meet it, Modi and his team recognised two key pillars essential for driving a new narrative in the health and wellness space: authenticity in products and information. “This realisation became the cornerstone of our vision for Hyugalife -- to offer consumers not just products but authentic solutions backed by transparent information, thereby fostering a culture of trust and empowerment in the pursuit of holistic wellbeing,” he said.

Modi also recognised that the abundance of online health information often lacks personalisation and authenticity. He articulated, "It's about the lack of authentic information and personalised information." In response, Hyugalife's nutritionist-led assistance offers users tailored guidance, ensuring optimal product usage and dietary choices tailored to individual needs.

As Modi reflected on Hyugalife's journey since its inception, he remarked, "It's been amazing to see how customers are responding. We're seeing great repeat rates. And it's really encouraging to see that. This young generation is coming into a very different kind of mindset. They're willing to spend their share of wallet on health, which was probably not the case half a decade back.”

As the audience eagerly engaged with Modi, it became evident that the dialogue surrounding digital health platforms had only just begun. With Hyugalife leading the charge, the future of wellness appears promising, driven by a commitment to innovation, authenticity, and the holistic well-being of individuals across India.