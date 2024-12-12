PayU and AWS launches accelerator programme to help early-stage Indian fintech startups

﻿PayU﻿, a digital financial services provider and cloud platform Amazon Web Services (AWS) have launched InFINity 2.0, an accelerator programme to help early-stage Indian fintech startups scale. The programme targets startups that have raised less than $10 million and are seeking seed to Series A funding.

Applications open on December 12, and close on February 15, with the selected cohort set to be announced on February 21, 2025, according to a statement.

"Having backed impactful fintech startups like Fisdom, IndiaGold, and Vayana, we continue to double down on India’s fintech ecosystem. By leveraging PayU's operational expertise alongside Prosus’ extensive investment expertise and AWS's leading cloud solutions, we aim to empower the country’s fintech entrepreneurs to accelerate their businesses and develop innovative solutions that address the dynamic financial needs of Indians," said Anirban Mukherjee, CEO - PayU.

The InFINity 2.0 accelerator programme builds on the momentum of its inaugural edition. Starting March 2025, it features a hybrid 12-week structure, including a three-day boot camp in Bengaluru and virtual office hours, culminating in a Demo Day in May 2025. The first edition attracted hundreds of applicants and resulted in a $5 million seed investment for BRISKPE, a cross-border payments startup. The programme aims to foster innovation in fintech, supporting promising startups through mentorship and funding opportunities.

Participants in the programme will gain access to exclusive sessions on AI, business strategies, and growth methodologies, led by experts from PayU, Prosus, AWS, and other industry leaders. The cohort will also benefit from AWS Activate credits, $100,000 in PayU Startup Program credits, and exclusive discounts designed to support their scalability and innovation. These resources aim to equip startups with essential tools and mentorship to thrive in competitive markets.