Zoomcar launches chauffeur-driven cab pilot programme in Bengaluru

Zoomcar on Friday launched Zoomcar Cabs, a new pilot programme in Bengaluru, under which it will offer cars with professional drivers as it looks to diversify its product offerings.

The new service will see the Bengaluru-based company cater to a market currently dominated by both unorganised players as well as established companies like Ola and Uber, which also offer rental services to users.

According to the company, the pilot stems from the need expressed by users for “reliable, transparent alternative to traditional cab services."

“The launch of Zoomcar Cabs reflects Zoomcar’s focus on listening to customer feedback and delivering tailored solutions with an added layer of transparency and flexibility that sets it apart from other apps. Guests can effortlessly book their preferred vehicles, whether for self-drive or with a driver, all through the single Zoomcar app - eliminating the need for multiple apps to meet their travel needs,” said Hiroshi Nishijima, CEO at Zoomcar.

Under Zoomcar Cabs, users can select the exact car model and see reviews and ratings by other users on the platform about the vehicle’s quality and condition. The platform will also let users simply add their pick up or start locations on the app and can have full control of their stops, route, and destination. It will allow people to book a car from two hours to extended periods of over 30 days.

The pilot in Bengaluru will serve as a beta project to test the model with plans of expanding it to other cities in 2025 based on the success.

In October, the self-drive car sharing platform said that the company is undergoing debt restructuring to reduce its outstanding debt of about $31 million as of June 30.

However, Zoomcar said that the company, in the last six months, has significantly improved its profitability and is now strategically investing in new product lines to meet demand.