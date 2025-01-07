Botanic Healthcare raises Rs 250 Cr in its maiden PE round

Nutraceutical firm Botanic Healthcare on Tuesday said it raised Rs 250 crore (about $30 million) in equity financing in a round led by Stakeboat Capital, with participation from co-investors Abakkus Four2Eight Opportunities Fund and DS Group, one of Stakeboat Capital's LP.

According to a company statement, the funding will enable Botanic Healthcare to consolidate its group entities and strengthen its presence in the rapidly growing global nutraceutical market.

“With this funding, we will expand our product offerings, strengthen our global footprint, and invest in cutting-edge research to meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Gaurav Soni, Founder and Director of Botanic Healthcare.

Going ahead, the fundraise will fuel the next phase of growth for the company, entry into new markets, and build strategic partnerships, Soni added.

As part of its expansion strategy, the company aims to grow 5X over the next three years. It plans to enhance its product portfolio, boost its R&D through JV and strategic collaborations.

Along with investments in innovation, it is focusing on talent acquisition as well. The company is strengthening its R&D pipeline and hiring top professionals in research, production, quality assurance, and sales to scale its operations effectively.

"Their focus on innovation and clinically proven botanical extracts is poised to influence the future of health and wellness. This is their maiden PE funding round, and we are excited to partner with Botanic Healthcare as they continue their mission of delivering exceptional quality and sustainable solutions globally," said Chandrasekar Kandasamy, Managing Partner, Stakeboat Capital.