This nutraceutical brand takes inspiration from fruits and vegetables to address deficiencies

In India, it’s not uncommon to find micronutrient deficiencies. Indian diets primarily consist of cereals like rice and wheat, which are inherently low in micronutrients, according to an ICAR report. Deficiencies in iron, vitamin A, iodine, and zinc can result in significant health problems like anaemia, cognitive development impairments, and increased vulnerability to infections.

Friends Vaibhav Bhandari and Rahul Jacob, who share a deep passion for health and wellness, decided to do something about the nutritional challenges and launched Supply6 in 2019 with a loan of Rs 10 lakh via the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

The supplement brand looks to bridge the nutrient gap and improve overall wellbeing with products supplementing nutrients like protein, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, minerals and fibre.

The brand currently offers five SKUs, including Supply6 Wholesome Meal, Supply6 360, Flawless Skin, Daily Energy Gel, and Ashwagandha Gummies. These products address common deficiencies in Vitamin D, B12, and gut health as well as offer targeted solutions around skin wellness and energy enhancement.

“Our brand is founded on the six fundamental pillars of nutrition: protein, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, minerals, and fibre,” explains Bhandari, Co-founder and CEO of Supply6.

What does it offer?

The company initially introduced quick powdered meals that could be prepared in under 30 seconds, targeted at those who frequently eat out but want a nutritious option.

In May 2023, the Bengaluru-based startup launched Supply6 360 as an all-in-one supplement designed to bridge dietary gaps, providing essential vitamins, probiotics, and prebiotics to support overall well-being.

"In a crowded nutrition market, we noticed many customers were still deficient in Vitamin D and B12 and battling multiple gut health issues. This led us to create Supply6 360, combining essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and probiotics in one supplement," says Bhandari.

The company conducted its market research which revealed that 76% of respondents were deficient in Vitamin D while 73% had Vitamin B12 deficiency. Also, 56% of those surveyed suffered from gut health issues.

“It is designed to enhance gut health, maintain an optimal vitamin profile, and effectively reduce deficiencies. It contains 63+ ingredients including adaptogens, antioxidants, fruits, vegetables, berries, nuts, and mushrooms,” adds Bhandari.

A pack of 15 servings is priced at Rs 1,100.

Supply6 products

Meanwhile, the startup’s Flawless Skin gummies is designed to help rebuild the skin while the company claims its Energy Gel helps regulate body temperature and maintain water balance, combating muscle cramps and fatigue.

With a team of 16 members, the company develops all its formulations in-house and outsources the manufacturing.

Market opportunities and business model

India’s dietary supplements market is crowded with players like Oziva and Wellbeing Nutrition, and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.82% over the next eight years to reach $22.15 billion by 2032.

Speaking about the competition, Jacob says, “Rather than focusing on being different from other supplements, Supply6 prioritises addressing real customer needs by making products that are extremely convenient in fulfilling daily nutrition gaps.”

Supply6’s products are available online on its website as well as on ecommerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and CRED. While its website contributes 80% of its total online sales, 15% comes from ecommerce platforms.

The products are also available offline across select vending machines in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

The company generated a revenue of Rs 6 crore in the last fiscal year. “The revenue was primarily driven by the Supply6 360 foundational nutrition supplement, followed by contributions from the nutritious meal segment,” says Bhandari.

The way forward

In June 2022, the D2C brand had raised $800,000 in funding from investors including iSeed Ventures, Silicon Road Ventures, and MaGEHold.

It also onboarded former South African international cricketer AB De Villiers as a brand ambassador and investor.

“The investment has also supported the company’s strategic initiatives such as enhancing product development, scaling operations, and expanding market reach. With strong investor confidence and substantial financial resources, including AB De Villiers’ support, Supply6 is well-positioned to continue its mission of simplifying nutrition and addressing widespread dietary deficiencies,” states Jacob.

Going ahead, the company is looking for further fundraising as well as double down on product innovation and entry into new international markets (the US and UAE).

Supply6 recently launched the Daily Energy Gel, a zero-sugar energy gel made with clean ingredients like natural caffeine, taurine, and electrolytes. It also plans to soon launch a range of electrolyte flavours which are already available in the US market through Amazon.

“We're developing some innovative products aimed at tackling dehydration and providing convenient mid-meal snacking solutions,” says Bhandari.

“We aim to acquire two lakh customers within the next 18 months. We are also looking to foray into quick commerce as quite a few of our users are looking for faster delivery options. Additionally, we plan to expand into offline channels in the future,” adds Jacob.

(The article is for the purpose of information and is not an endorsement. Consult a healthcare professional if you have health concerns or allergies.)