Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

India's nutraceutical industry booming, surpassing expectations: FSSAI CEO

The focus on nutritional and food security has intensified due to rise in demand and supply, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India CEO Kamala Vardhana Rao said.

Press Trust of India8612 Stories
India's nutraceutical industry booming, surpassing expectations: FSSAI CEO

Thursday February 29, 2024,

2 min Read

India's nutraceutical industry with current market size of $4 billion is growing rapidly beyond everyone's expectations, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) CEO Kamala Vardhana Rao said on Thursday.

Addressing an event organised by industry body Assocham, Rao said, "...the nutraceutical industry is not just growing but flourishing at a rapid rate, surpassing all expectations."

The focus on nutritional and food security has intensified due to rise in demand and supply, he said, adding that the regulatory role becomes paramount to ensure safety and efficacy of products amid tinkering in the genetics of foodgrains like wheat and rice.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor in the Ayush Ministry Manoj Nesari said both neutraceuticals and ayurveda sectors are growing rapidly amid heightened regulatory focus, innovative breakthroughs and a symbiotic relationship between the two sectors.

He said the Harmonized System (HS) Codes for export of these products, though smaller in digit, are being implemented.

The Harmonized System is a standardised numerical method of classifying traded products.

Assocham National Wellness Council Co-Chair and Aroma Magic Chairperson Blossom Kochhar, Zeon Lifesciences Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Garg, SHEFEXIL Chairman Lal Hingorani and Tech Sci Research Vice President Alwin Samuel were also present at the event.

Edited by Suman Singh

Montage of TechSparks Mumbai Sponsors
Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

MIT is offering 7 free online courses to supercharge your skills in 2024.

3

AI Gen

India's Smartest Thief, who stole 1000 cars, became a Fake judge and freed 2000 criminals.

4

Startup

How digital lending SaaS startup Cloudbankin is streamlining loan disbursal for banks and NBFCS

5

Funding

Fashion jewellery brand Kushal’s raises Rs 284 Cr from Lighthouse