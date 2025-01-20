Burma Burma raises Rs 25.46 Cr to expand footprint, eyes IPO by 2027

﻿Burma Burma﻿, a pan-India Burmese restaurant brand under Hunger Pangs Pvt Ltd, has raised Rs 25.46 crore ($3 million) in its latest equity funding round.

The round was led by ﻿Negen Capital﻿, doubling down on its previous investment, with participation from NV Alpha Fund Management and a group of HNIs.

With the fresh capital, the company is set to double its restaurant footprint in 15 months, with a goal of 24 locations by FY26. Currently, it operates 12 locations across various cities including Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.

"The focus is to take the company to Rs 300 crore in revenue within two financial years while achieving an 18%+ EBITDA margin. This funding will be a catalyst in bringing our vision to life as we aim to be IPO-ready by 2027," said Chirag Chhajer, Co-founder, Burma Burma.

The company achieved Rs 10.5 crore in revenue in December 2024, with an ARR exceeding Rs 125 crore. Its December results showed an operating profit of over 28% at the outlet level and a 19% EBITDA margin.

In FY24, the company reported Rs 74 crore in revenue and is projected to reach Rs 111 crore in FY25, reflecting a 50% growth rate.

"We are building a brand that will lead the way for novel cuisine concepts in India and beyond. While Burmese cuisine remains our core offering, we are thrilled to be working on new projects that will expand our culinary portfolio," added Ankit Gupta, Co-founder, Burma Burma.

The transaction was facilitated by investment bankers Sarthak Ahuja and Aditi Randev of Niamh Ventures, and BV Raman of Negen Wealth.