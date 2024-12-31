Curefoods, a F&B house of brands, has officially acquired the South & West India operations of Krispy Kreme, the renowned global doughnut and coffee brand from Landmark Group.

In October, YourStory reported that Curefoods was in discussions with Landmark Group to secure the rights to sell Krispy Kreme in India, ahead of its anticipated funding round.

Krispy Kreme's South India operations were previously managed by Landmark Group, with nearly 50 points of access across the country.

This acquisition will boost Curefoods' growth by leveraging Krispy Kreme's established customer base and operational network. Landmark Hospitality Services Limited will also acquire a stake in Curefoods India as part of the agreement.

“We are thrilled to bring Krispy Kreme into Curefoods. The brand's global legacy and strong consumer appeal align perfectly with our vision of offering diverse, high-quality food experiences. This partnership underscores our commitment to expanding into categories beyond our cloud kitchen ecosystem and investing in well-loved brands to enhance our presence in India’s food market,” said Ankit Nagori, Founder, Curefoods.

Established in 2020, Curefoods is already known for its diverse offerings, including brands like EatFit, Sharief Bhai, Nomad Pizza and Olio Pizza.

“We’ve had a very fruitful partnership with Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation & created a growing and profitable business. And we’re delighted to see it join the Curefoods portfolio where, we’re certain, it will continue to grow significantly in the years to come," added K A Madappa, President, Citymax Hotels Pvt Ltd & Business Head of Krispy Kreme.

Metta Capital acted as advisor to Landmark Group for the entire transaction.