On January 16, 2025, entrepreneurs, innovators, and industry leaders gathered in Jaipur to celebrate National Startup Day, a two-day event organised by iStart, the flagship startup initiative of the Rajasthan government. The event, which spanned eight division centres in the state, aimed to foster innovation and collaboration while showcasing the entrepreneurial spirit of Rajasthan. Bringing together a diverse audience of aspiring entrepreneurs, students, and industry experts, it offered a platform for meaningful discussions and knowledge sharing.

Launched in 2017, iStart has emerged as one of India's largest and most inclusive startup programs. Operating across every district of Rajasthan, the initiative provides comprehensive support including incubation, mentorship, and funding opportunities of up to Rs 25 lakh without traditional tendering requirements. With over 5,100 registered startups, including more than 1,700 women-led ventures, iStart continues to catalyse entrepreneurial growth in the region.

Building brands in the digital age

The event's first panel discussion, "Clicks, Cart, Connect: The D2C Playbook for Success", featured two successful entrepreneurs: Natwar Agrawal, Founder and Director of Bacca Bucci, and Megha Pavan, Founder and CEO of Tru Millets. Moderated by Dhawal Singhal, Program Manager at iStart Rajasthan, the discussion delved into their journeys of building successful D2C brands.

Agrawal shared how Bacca Bucci evolved from a side business that started with a monthly salary of Rs 50,000 in 2009 to a prominent footwear brand. The company's transition from trading to end-to-end development marked a significant milestone. "We started with a trading mindset only because capital was limited. But right now, we have end-to-end development in-house. We do all the designing and development process, all in-house," he explained. The company has seen remarkable growth, with its average selling price rising from Rs 500 to Rs 1,800.

The Shark Tank effect

Bacca Bucci's appearance on Shark Tank India Season 3 proved to be a game-changer. Despite not securing a deal, the exposure led to unprecedented growth. "Post Shark Tank, we were doing around 2,000 orders a day. We received inquiries from more than 25 countries," Agrawal revealed. The episode garnered over 5 million views, making it one of the most popular episodes of the season.

The platform provided more than just visibility. "When you are between these people for two-three days, I think the overall perspective changes. Even though we didn't get a deal, the massive reach and customer feedback we received was beyond our imagination," Agrawal shared. This exposure helped the brand establish itself more firmly in the market and opened doors to new opportunities.

Innovation and market adaptation

For Tru Millets, the journey began with a clear vision to revolutionise the millet market. The brand's story is particularly inspiring as it was acquired to support working mothers and women entrepreneurs. Pavan emphasised the importance of education and market adaptation: "Each demographic needs a different strategy. When it comes to Gen Z, they look for pasta and burgers, so we created millet alternatives. For millennials, we offer traditional options like pongal and bisibelebath. For kids, we have specialised products like ragi milk."

Both entrepreneurs highlighted the significance of product differentiation and customer feedback in their success. Agrawal revealed their systematic approach: "Our CRM team takes feedback after 15 days from about 10% of our customers. This feedback loop, combined with trend analysis, helps us stay relevant in the market."

The discussion also touched upon the impact of digital platforms and celebrity collaborations on brand growth. Bacca Bucci saw a 40-50% jump in sales following their collaboration with actor Rohit Saraf, while Tru Millets partnered with cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy to tap into the athlete market. "In India, success follows ABC - Astrology, Bollywood, and Cricket. You should choose one among them to get your brand visibility," shared Pavan, explaining their marketing strategy.

The panel concluded with valuable advice for aspiring entrepreneurs. "The mindset is what matters. If you're prepared for 30% of the journey, that's more than enough to start. What's important is having the discipline and vision to tell your story," Pavan emphasised, highlighting the importance of customer retention over acquisition. She stressed that acquiring a customer costs around Rs 400, while retention costs only Rs 150-200, making it crucial for startups to focus on building strong customer relationships.

The discussion showcased how D2C brands from Rajasthan are making their mark on the national stage through innovative products, strategic marketing, and a deep understanding of their target audience.

As Archana Singh, Secretary, Department of IT & Communication, Government of Rajasthan, noted, "National Startup Day is a celebration of the creativity and resilience of Rajasthan's entrepreneurs. At iStart, we take immense pride in being a part of their journeys—helping ideas take shape and building a community that thrives on innovation and collaboration."