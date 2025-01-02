From Pink City to Click City: Exploring the growth of Jaipur’s D2C scene

In Jaipur, a city steeped in heritage, a new wave of D2C brands is reviving traditional craftsmanship and creating products of global significance. This seamless blend of age-old artistry and modern digital commerce is redefining India’s D2C landscape. At the heart of this transformation lies Jaipur’s unique entrepreneurial spirit, which celebrates resilience, creativity, and innovation.

The D2C Carwaan – Jaipur Edition set the stage to explore this evolution, bringing together founders, investors, and industry leaders to discuss how Jaipur’s brands are not just meeting consumer demand but setting trends. The event highlighted how these businesses balance authenticity with scalability, crafting a roadmap that other D2C brands aspire to follow.

The opening session, a fireside chat titled ‘Pink City to ‘Click’ City: Jaipur's D2C Revolution’, featured Akhand Swaroop Pandit, Educationist and Founder of Catalyst Group. The discussion delved into Jaipur’s unique role in India’s D2C ecosystem and its impact on the broader entrepreneurial landscape.

Jaipur’s unique position in the D2C ecosystem

India’s D2C sector has grown exponentially over the past few years, and Jaipur stands out as a significant contributor. Akhand attributes this to a cultural shift among the city’s people. “Recently, we’ve seen a huge shift in the mindset of people. Those who once aspired for jobs now want to start something of their own,” he said.

Jaipur’s affordability and resources make it a fertile ground for new ventures. “With just Rs 10,000–20,000 and an understanding of the process, you can launch a D2C brand,” Akhand shared. He highlighted sectors like jewellery and fashion, where Jaipur’s craftsmanship offers a distinct advantage. “Jaipur is a hub for imitation jewellery and affordable fashion. Launching a D2C brand here is easier compared to other businesses.”

Heritage meets innovation

What truly sets Jaipur apart is its ability to preserve its heritage while embracing modern commerce. “The heritage and quality that Rajasthan offers are unmatched,” Akhand said. “Take jewellery as an example. Jaipur’s craftsmanship automatically creates an impact. Similarly, in sectors like FMCG and organic products, the regional essence gives these brands an edge.”

The fireside chat also highlighted how Jaipur’s D2C brands are innovating digital storytelling to convey the authenticity and legacy of their products. This approach has enabled them to expand beyond local bazaars to national and international markets while staying true to their roots.

A 'Catalyst Investors Cult' for entrepreneurs

During the discussion, Akhand discussed his initiative, the Catalyst Investors Cult, which aims to mentor and support more than 1,000 first-generation entrepreneurs. “Currently, the Investors Cult has over 80,000 members,” Akhand said. “We guide young founders on launching and scaling their brands, and connect them with investors at a later stage.”

Additionally, he stated that India is experiencing a golden period for entrepreneurship. The next five to six years will transform sectors such as the stock market, real estate, and business. With calculated steps, entrepreneurs can position themselves for significant growth.

Government initiatives further strengthen this entrepreneurial momentum in Jaipur. Launched in 2017, iStart is Rajasthan's flagship programme to support startups through incubation, mentorship, funding, and procurement opportunities up to Rs 25 lakhs without a tendering process.With over 5,100 registered startups—including more than 1,700 women-led ventures—iStart has sanctioned over Rs 35 crore support to these entrepreneurs. The programme also offers mentorship benefits specifically targeted at school startups and has conducted over 1100 events aimed at nurturing young entrepreneurs.

iStart Rajasthan was one of the partners of D2C Carwaan and some of the brands who showcased their products at D2C Carwaan were part of iStart Startups.

Insights for aspiring entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs at the session received actionable advice, particularly during the Q&A session.

Akhand said managing multiple businesses requires delegation. “The first step is building a strong team that understands your vision. You can’t do everything yourself. Delegation and automation are key,” he advised.

When asked about his investment philosophy, he said, “I always ask, what problem does your product solve? This question often reveals whether the entrepreneur has a clear vision. We don’t invest in short-term gains; we look for startups with the potential to sustain themselves for five to six years.”

Jaipur as a model for D2C success

The fireside chat concluded with a reflection on Jaipur's transformational journey. According to Akhand, “The regional essence of Jaipur’s products is not just about craftsmanship; it’s about authenticity and legacy. That’s what resonates with today’s consumers.”

As Jaipur continues to bridge the gap between heritage and innovation, it’s not just participating in India’s D2C revolution, it’s leading it. The session provided valuable insights into how the Pink City is setting a benchmark for other cities and brands, making it a pivotal player in the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.