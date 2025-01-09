Beyond Snack raises $8.3M in series A funding

Banana chips brand Beyond Snack has raised $8.3 million in a Series A funding round led by 12 Flags Group. The round also saw participation from Japanese VC firm Enrission India Capital and existing investors, including NAB Ventures and Faad Network.

The company plans to use the fresh capital to drive its expansion into new territories, foster product innovation, and strengthen its supply chain infrastructure, it said in a statement.

“This new investment empowers us to bring the unique taste of Beyond Snack banana chips to even more snack enthusiasts across the country, elevating their snacking moments to a whole new level,” said Manas Madhu, Founder of Beyond Snack.

The company claims to be a top-selling banana chips brand across leading ecommerce and quick commerce platforms, with a retail footprint of 20,000 outlets.

“Our investment in Beyond Snack is not just about value creation and growth. It’s also about celebrating and promoting one of India's homegrown brands. We look forward to seeing how this collaboration will drive innovation, sustainability, and bring joy to snack lovers everywhere,” said Rakesh Kapoor, Founder of 12 Flags Group.

It had previously raised $4 million from NAB Ventures, 100X VC, Faad Network, and notable angel investors.

“Beyond Snack is currently deepening backend integration and streamlining its supply chain, further enhancing its efficiency and sustainability within the Agri value chain. This strategic move aligns perfectly with NABVENTURES' vision of driving innovation and fostering a robust and sustainable Agri & Food system,” said Ashish Choudhury, CIO, NAB Ventures.

Present in 12 countries, the brand aims to dive deeper into the international market and explore new markets, where it has seen strong demand for its products, the company added.