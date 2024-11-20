﻿Blitz﻿, a quick commerce logistics enabler, has raised Rs 51 crore in a Series A round led by ﻿IvyCap Ventures Advisors Private Limited﻿.

Existing investors India Quotient and Alteria Capital, existing angel investors, and other notable angels, including Ramesh Bafna of Zepto; Siddharth from Snitch; Vinit Gautam, CEO, Bestseller; and Amitabh Suri, CEO, Arvind Fashion, also participated in the round.

Blitz plans to use the funds to enhance its 60-minute delivery infrastructure and expand its dark store network across India’s top 20 cities.

Founded in 2020 by Gaurav Piyush, Mayank Varshney, and Yash Sharma, Blitz connects brands and consumers with 60-minute deliveries from local stores and same-day shipments from urban warehouses.

“We at Blitz are not just accelerating deliveries but reshaping consumer expectations, building a future where convenience knows no limits and anything consumers need arrives at their doorstep in under 60 minutes. With support from our amazing investors, Blitz is at the forefront of transforming q-commerce into an indispensable part of everyday life across geographies,” said Yash Sharma, Co-founder, Blitz.

In July last year, the company raised $3 million in a seed round led by India Quotient. The round also saw participation from Better Capital, First Cheque, Titan Capital, and other angel investors such as Farid Ahsan, Abhinav Jain, Rahul Dash, and Kunal Shah.

"Blitz is at the forefront of India's q-commerce transformation. As e-commerce evolves to prioritise speed, Blitz's infrastructure becomes essential for businesses to stay competitive. Beyond meeting demand, Blitz is raising the bar for consumer expectations. We are excited to support them as they shape the future of delivery in India," said Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures.