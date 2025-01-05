Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday held a meeting with startup entrepreneurs and said the government is committed to establish the state as a startup hub.

"The government is making dedicated efforts to position Haryana as a prominent player in the national startup ecosystem, aligning with the objectives of Make in India and Startup India," Saini was quoted as saying in an official statement here.

He said the initiative aims to drive economic growth and create new employment opportunities for the youth, ensuring that Haryana gains a unique identity as a centre of innovation and entrepreneurship across the country.

The Chief Minister said the number of startups in Haryana should triple. He urged the entrepreneurs to take a pledge to actively support the promotion of new startups to achieve this.

This collaborative effort will help accelerate the growth of the startup ecosystem in the state and contribute to its overall development, he said.

Saini said the state government is considering new schemes to promote startups in the upcoming 2025-26 budget.

These initiatives aim to provide the youth with guidance and access to funds to establish their own businesses, he said.

He said in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047, the government's priority is to make Haryana a developed state. The state government is already offering various incentives through policies designed to foster industrial growth and development, said Saini.

The Chief Minister said startups have the potential to significantly contribute to the promotion of traditional industries.

He said for the state budget for the 2025-26 financial year, the Haryana government is seeking suggestions from citizens, industrialists, and other stakeholders through consultation meetings, so that a budget can be prepared for the welfare of every section and inclusive development of Haryana.

He also invited startup entrepreneurs to give suggestions and assured them that these will be included in the budget.

On the basis of the suggestions received, new schemes will be made to increase the number of startups in Haryana, he said.