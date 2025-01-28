Mukka Proteins to secure Rs 60 Cr in debt funding from Tata Capital

Fish protein manufacturer Mukka Proteins is set to receive Rs 60 crore in debt funding from Tata Capital, according to people aware of the matter.

While the discussions are still ongoing, the total size of the round is expected to be around Rs 90 to Rs 100 crore.

Mangalore-based Mukka Proteins plans to use the funds for expanding its facilities.

Tata Capital and Mukka Proteins did not respond to queries shared by YourStory.

The company, which went public in March 2024, raised Rs 224 crore by pricing its IPO at the upper end of the price band.

In October 2024, Mukka Proteins increased the company's authorised share capital to Rs 40 crore from Rs 30 crore, subject to shareholder approval. It also approved a preferential allotment of 1.96 crore shares to select investors and promoter group entities.

Shares of the company were trading 2.67% lower at Rs 33.59 on NSE on Tuesday morning.

Earlier this month, NBFC major Tata Capital, which is reportedly preparing for a $2 billion IPO, raised $400 million by selling dollar bonds maturing in three-and-a half years to investors in Asia and Europe.

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund, the company's healthcare and life sciences-focused private equity arm, invested $20 million in Harsoria Healthcare just over two weeks ago.