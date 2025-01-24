Multiple FIITJEE coaching institute branches in North India have reportedly shut down recently due to teachers leaving over unpaid salaries.

FIITJEE (Forum for Indian Institute of Technology Joint Entrance Examination) centres have shut down in multiple locations, including Delhi, Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Bhopal, as per multiple media reports.

YourStory has reached out to FIITJEE with a set of queries.

The abrupt shutdown of multiple FIITJEE branches has disrupted the plans of thousands of students, leaving them stranded in the midst of their exam preparations.

Parents, frustrated by the institute’s failure to refund fees after stopping classes, have filed police complaints and voiced their concerns on social media platform X.

A parent, Avinash Kumar from Noida, expressed frustration in a video on X over FIITJEE’s sudden closure, calling the management unresponsive and fraudulent and urging the government to intervene as it concerns his child’s future.

Another parent, Rajiv Kumar Chaudhary, stated on X that they are filing an FIR against FIITJEE after paying the full fees for five years, with two years still remaining, and criticised the institute for instructing them to shift their children to Aakash Institute, asserting that the decision about their child’s education is theirs to make.

FIITJEE, founded in 1992, is a coaching institute specialising in preparing students for competitive exams, particularly those seeking admission to prestigious engineering colleges like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

It offers programmes, including classroom instruction, study materials, regular assessments, and personalised guidance, to help students prepare for various competitive exams such as JEE, NTSE, KVPY, and Olympiads.