Pune Start-Up Fest 2025: Pitch Your Ideas & Win Investments

Pune Start-Up Fest (PSF), the much-anticipated annual event organised by COEP Technological University in collaboration with BHAU's Innovation and Entrepreneurship Cell, is back for its 7th edition. Set to take place on January 11th and 12th, 2025, PSF’25 promises to be a beacon for budding entrepreneurs and innovators. With the compelling theme 'Voyage of Visionaries,' this year’s event aims to inspire students, entrepreneurs, and startups to embark on transformative journeys, making bold strides in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

A Platform for Innovation and Inspiration

PSF’25, under the guidance of Dr. Prakash Shinde, seeks to provide young entrepreneurs with a stage to shine and connect with industry leaders and investors. Over the years, the festival has grown into a hub for groundbreaking ideas and startup success stories. This year will continue that tradition with dynamic opportunities for collaboration, networking, and learning.

Key Highlights of PSF’25

Expert-Led Masterclasses and Keynote Sessions

One of the most exciting aspects of this year’s fest is the lineup of six expert-led masterclasses. Attendees can expect to learn from distinguished speakers such as Manish Pandey, Saptarshi Prakash, Harsh Goela, Pooja Shah, Vinayak Godse, and Teja Gudluru. Adding to the excitement is a keynote session by Shantanu Deshpande, the founder of Bombay Shaving Company. These sessions will provide invaluable insights into entrepreneurship, leadership, and industry trends.

Exciting Competitions and Events

PSF’25 will feature 12 engaging events designed to challenge participants and foster innovation. Some of the key events include:

Bullrun - Test your strategic investment skills.

- Test your strategic investment skills. Brandscan - Dive deep into market research and analysis.

- Dive deep into market research and analysis. Budge-It - Master financial planning and budgeting.

- Master financial planning and budgeting. Bidwars - Engage in thrilling bidding wars.

- Engage in thrilling bidding wars. Spectra - Showcase your creative and artistic skills.

- Showcase your creative and artistic skills. CEO Challenge - Step into the shoes of a CEO and tackle real-world problems.

- Step into the shoes of a CEO and tackle real-world problems. Bizwatch - Stay ahead with business and market updates.

- Stay ahead with business and market updates. Optify - Compete in categories like logo design, videography, and photography.

- Compete in categories like logo design, videography, and photography. Shishya - A mentorship-driven challenge.

- A mentorship-driven challenge. Courtroom Clashes - Simulate legal battles and develop advocacy skills.

Investor-Led Events

For startups looking for investment, PSF’25 offers three key investor-led events:

Pitcher’s Valley - A Shark Tank-inspired event where 8-10 startups pitch their ideas to a panel of renowned investors like Bhawna Bhatnagar, Shashank Randev, Sushil Sharma, and Mahavir Pratap Sharma. Lightning Pitch - Startups pitch in under 3 minutes to investors such as Yamika Mehra and Dinesh Singh. Startup-Investor Panel - A discussion fostering direct dialogue between startups and investors.

Legacy of Success

The 6th edition of PSF, held in January 2024, was a phenomenal success, attracting over 110 startups, 20 patents, and 150+ investors. Investments totaling ₹16.5 crores were facilitated, solidifying PSF as a significant event on India’s startup calendar. Supported by initiatives like StartUp India, Make in India, Skill India, MoE’s Innovation Cell, and AGNII, the fest has consistently championed innovation and entrepreneurship.

Why Attend PSF’25?

Pune Start-Up Fest is more than just an event; it’s a transformative experience. By participating, students and young entrepreneurs gain unparalleled exposure, mentorship, and the chance to turn ideas into impactful solutions. The fest creates an environment where collaboration thrives and dreams take flight.

Be Part of the Movement

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of Pune Start-Up Fest’25. Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur, a student with groundbreaking ideas, or an investor looking for the next big thing, PSF’25 is the place to be.

For more information and to register your startup, visit:

Event Website: https://www.punestartupfest.in/

Startup Registration: https://forms.gle/2F79pqJPfMPaqLvP6