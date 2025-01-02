Suniel Shetty-backed Klassroom secures undisclosed funding

Suniel Shetty-backed Klassroom Edutech, an education-focused OTT platform, has secured undisclosed growth capital in its latest funding round.

The round was led by ah! Ventures, with additional participation from LetsVenture, Hem Securities, Meteor Ventures, and Growth Sense Fund.

Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty, is an investor in Klassroom since 2023.

Klassroom Edutech, founded by Alka Javeri, Dhruv Javeri, and Dhumil Javeri, combines an AI-driven education OTT platform with over 200 offline learning centres.

“Klassroom's innovative hybrid model, combining education OTT platform with offline learning centres, addresses critical challenges of accessibility, affordability, and accountability in education,” said Pranav Mahajani, President at Trica Capital, a LetsVenture company.

The app provides a learning ecosystem, offering content that includes academics, skill-based training for industry jobs, career courses, and language learning.

Klassroom says that its OTT app has attracted over 50,000 subscribers within its first year. It claims to have reached more than 500,000 students across 600 cities.

The startup recently signed an MOU with the Government of Rajasthan to offer skill development courses to 3 lakh students and 3,000 schools.

“We are very proud of what the Klassroom team has achieved so far and delighted to be a part of their journey since their early days,” noted Amit D Kumar, Senior Partner at ah! Ventures.

In 2021, Klassroom Edutech, had raised $200,000 as part of its pre-Series A round, led by ah! Ventures with participation of several angel networks like Startup Angels Network, Growth Sense, and Meteor Ventures.