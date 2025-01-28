Manufacturing tech co Whizzo raises $4.2M in seed fundraise from Lightspeed

Material science manufacturing firm Whizzo, specialising in engineered fashion and technical textiles, has raised $4.2 million in a seed funding round led by Lightspeed.

The round also saw participation from BEENEXT.

The company will use the latest capital infusion to support R&D efforts in material science, establish a design lab for fashion-engineered textiles, and strengthen its supply chain infrastructure across India, Vietnam, China, Bangladesh, and Indonesia.

"Our vision is to establish Whizzo as an IP-driven leader in fashion-engineered and technical textiles. By creating proprietary blends and leveraging a cross-border Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) model, we aim to address critical gaps and transform the textile industry through innovation, sustainability, and global connectivity," noted Shrestha Kukreja, Founder, Whizzo.

Founded in 2024, Whizzo creates proprietary textile blends, including cellulosic and polymer-based fibers, that offer solutions across industries like medtech, packtech, indutech, and clothtech.

"Technical textiles and man-made fibres represent the future of the textile market. India is poised to become a global epicentre of innovation in this sector, driven by strong government support and visionary entrepreneurs. Shrestha is a standout leader, demonstrating the ambition and expertise needed to build an ‘India to the world’ story in this space," noted Romit Mehta, VP-Investments, Lightspeed.

