Food aggregator Zomato saw its profits in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025 plunge by over half compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal, amid what it termed was a "demand slowdown".

Zomato on Monday reported a profit of Rs 59 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of the fiscal year 2025, a decline of 57.24% compared to Rs 138 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Zomato's revenue from operations was up 64.35% to Rs 5,405 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25, against Rs 3,288 crore in the same quarter of the precious year, according to a BSE filing. Meanwhile, profit after tax (PAT) was down by 66.47% compared to Rs 176 crore reported in Q2 FY25 on a sequential basis.

The company’s online food delivery business revenue rose 21.59% to Rs 2,072 crore in the October to December quarter results, compared YoY with Rs 1,704 crore in the same period the previous year.

The Deepender Goyal-led company, in its letter to shareholders, attributed the slowdown in the company's food delivery segment to a “broad-based demand slowdown."

Zomato Ltd's expenses for the October to December quarter rose 63.55% to Rs 5,533 crore, compared year-on-year with Rs 3,383 crore in the previous year. Its delivery expenses termed as 'delivery and related charges' 35.76% to Rs 1,450 crore in the October to December quarter, compared year-on-year with Rs 1,068 crore in the same quarter the previous year

Blinkit, which is Zomato’s quick commerce arm, saw its revenue grow 117.23% to Rs 1,399 crore, compared to Rs 644 crore last year. Zomato had recently infused Rs 500 crore into Blinkit.

The company, in its annual results for FY24, unveiled its plans to ramp up to 1,000 quick commerce stores by March 2025. It expects to reach 2,000 stores by the end of 2026 while remaining profitable.

The shares of Zomato were trading 7.12% lower at Rs 231.05 around the close of Monday's trading session, compared to Rs 248.75 at the previous market close.