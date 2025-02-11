BGMI hits record sales in 2024, fuels Krafton’s 35.7% YoY mobile revenue growth

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has delivered its highest-ever sales in 2024, driving a 35.7% year-on-year (YoY) surge in South Korean video game publisher Krafton Inc’s mobile revenue.

BGMI, which returned to the Indian market after regulatory hurdles, has now surpassed 200 million downloads, reaffirming its status as the country’s leading battle royale title.

"India remains one of KRAFTON’s leading strategic markets, where the company intends to leverage BGMI’s solid presence and expand its user base with new large-scale content and region-targeted strategies. KRAFTON also plans to push long-term growth in India by increasing publishing efforts and exploring new business opportunities," the company said.

The game’s performance was a key driver of Krafton’s overall earnings, which saw a record-breaking revenue of 2.71 trillion KRW ($1.86 billion) in 2024, up 41.8% YoY. The company’s operating profit jumped 54% to 1.18 trillion KRW ( $812 million), fueled by PUBG’s global growth and BGMI’s resurgence in India.

Net profit more than doubled to 1.30 trillion KRW ($894 million), a 119.3% increase from the previous year. Fourth-quarter revenue stood at 617.6 billion KRW ($425 million), with operating profit rising 31.1% YoY to 215.5 billion KRW ($148 million).

The company, which transitioned PUBG to a free-to-play model, saw peak concurrent users reach an all-time high of 890,000 last year.

CEO CH Kim outlined an ambitious roadmap, aiming to hit 7 trillion KRW, or nearly $5 billion in sales within five years by securing a "Big Franchise IP." Expanding the PUBG universe remains central to its growth strategy, alongside new titles like inZOI, DARK AND DARKER MOBILE, and Subnautica 2.

CEO CH Kim stated, “While continuing to expand the PUBG IP, we will accelerate the discovery of a new franchise IP to further reinforce our competitive edge in the global gaming market,” adding, “With our AI technology defining the future of gaming experiences, we aim to evolve beyond game development as a company that ultimately advances the global entertainment ecosystem.”