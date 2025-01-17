KRAFTON to boost investment in first-party games production

PUBG maker KRAFTON on Friday mapped out its strategy to secure a ‘Big Franchise IP’ in the mid-to-long term future of the company.

In a town hall gathering, the South Korean company’s CEO, CH Kim highlighted three strategies towards helping the company grow—increasing investment into first-party production, expansion of publishing volume, and optimisation of resource allocation.

First-party production refers to video games that are developed, owned, and operated by the studio that makes the console platform. The company plans to boost investment into this segment to secure original and competitive franchise IPs.

It is also planning to enhance the pipeline of new releases, invest into securing new talent and specialise development capabilities across its 14 creative studios.

In terms of strategies to expand its user base and revenue, the company will focus on working on both quantity and quality of its IPs. The company will diversify its approaches and adopt second party publishing and licensing.

KRAFTON will also expand its platforms and strengthen its global publishing capabilities.

Additionally, the company will allocate resources throughout the game development process from creative discovery to production and commercialisation.

“Our new titles will officially launch starting this year,” said Kim. “We are committed to securing a new ‘Big Franchise IP’ that builds on the success of ‘: BATTLEGROUNDS’ and look forward to driving exponential growth in corporate value through this step-by-step approach.”

Headquartered in South Korea, the company entered India in 2021 with Battlegrounds Mobile App (BGMI), a relaunched version of PUBG catering specifically to Indian audience. The game has surpassed 200 million downloads.

The company has also invested $170 million in several Indian startups across gaming and interactive media. KRAFTON also runs the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator which provides support to game developers in the country.