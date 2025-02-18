Elon Musk-owned Tesla is slated to enter the Indian market and is hiring for various positions in the country, according to listings advertised on LinkedIn.

The US-listed electric vehicle manufacturer's entry into India was first reported in January 2021, when it registered its Indian entity, Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd, in Bengaluru, according to Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) filings.

Multiple media reports said the company was planning to launch its Model 3 in December 2020, but the talks fell through due to disagreements over import duties and local manufacturing requirements.

However, the Elon Musk-led company is seemingly picking up where it left off and is making strides to recruit for its Indian subsidiary.

The roles, as advertised on LinkedIn, include Consumer Engagement Manager, Advisor, Business Operations Analyst, Customer Support Specialist, and Service Manager, among others, and are based out of Mumbai.

These postings were made public on February 17, three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk during his visit to the US to meet President Donald Trump.

India’s EV market is gradually heating up, fueled by government schemes and rising demand, with companies like Tata pushing to expand its EV portfolio as peer Mahindra looks to enter the segment.

Additionally, the country has seen rising adoption of electric two-wheelers—in business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) use cases.

Tesla’s entry into India also follows after the company was dethroned by its Chinese rival BYD in total sales. In January, BYD reported to have sold 595,000 vehicles during Q4, more than Tesla’s record of 496,000 EVs.

BYD has already entered the Indian market and is currently ranked fourth in the country, having sold 2,819 units in 2024 with a market share of about 2.84%, according to reports.