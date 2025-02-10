The Energy Company bags $2M in pre-Series A round

Full-stack EV battery provider The Energy Company (TEC) on Monday said it has raised $2 million in a pre-Series A funding round.

The round saw participation from Siana Capital, Callapina Capital, Z21 Ventures, 1Crowd, LetsVenture, and other investors.

The company will use the newly raised funds to grow its full-stack battery intelligence platform, Flexi as well as scaling up its batteries, FlexiPack, for electric two-wheelers and e-rickshaws.

Additionally, the company is also looking to expand its presence into the small and medium-sized energy storage systems (ESS) sector with appliances for homes, vacation rentals, and offices.

"We're excited to have the support of a dynamic group of investors who share our vision for the future of energy,” said Rahul Lamba, CEO of The Energy Company.

Also Read EV battery leasing startup UrjaMobility swoops Rs 100 Cr in pre-Series A funding

Founded in 2021 by Lamba, Prashant Rathee, Pratik Somani, and Vinay Karulkar, TEC develops fast-charging batteries and the accompanying software stack that enables adaptive battery management and second-life applications, among others.

The company has tied up with IPO-bound EV manufacturer Ather Energy to utilise charging stations for its batteries and through this partnership, has around 2000 stations across India.

“The EV revolution is well underway in India, and at Callapina Capital, we've been actively looking for the right early-stage opportunity to invest in. While there’s a lot of action across the battery value chain, what attracted us to The Energy Company (TEC) is their sharp focus on solving a critical gap in commercial EV adoption,” said Vinod Jose, co-founder of Callapina Capital.

“TEC deeply understands the pain points of fleet operators—battery lifespan, high financing costs, and unpredictable performance—and has built a full-stack battery intelligence platform to address them. Their Flexi technology enables ultra-fast charging, adaptive battery management, and second-life applications, fundamentally transforming fleet economics. Thus in a crowded market, TEC is able to carve out a differentiated and scalable space for itself by leveraging their proprietary IP,” Jose added.

This round is TEC’s second round of funding after it raised a pre-Seed round of $600,000 in March 2023.