From expression to resilience: Chitra Santhe artists share tips for creative success

The 22nd edition of the art fair Chitra Santhe was held this year at Bengaluru’s Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. It is regarded as one of India’s largest annual street celebrations of art (see our coverage of the previous ten editions of Chitra Santhe here.

“For the past three years, I have been participating in Chitra Santhe. Each year, I have received great responses and appreciation for my work,” artist Madhumita Meher tells YourStory.

Her style is rooted in realism with a contemporary touch. She primarily uses bright and vibrant colours but also enjoys creating black-and-white charcoal paintings.

“My art often reflects everyday life and the moments I have experienced or observed in my surroundings. Art means a great deal to me, as my husband, Sudhir Meher, is a professional artist and my mentor,” she adds.

Being surrounded by art every day inspires Meher immensely and motivates her to explore and grow further. “I started my art journey around six years ago as a hobby artist,” she recalls.

The encouragement she received inspired her to continue creating more art. “I actively take part in several other exhibitions as well, both online and offline,” she adds.

Winning awards in art competitions have spurred her interest even more. “Additionally, I sell my paintings from time to time, making my artistic journey a bit easier financially,” she gratefully acknowledges.

She prepared specific works focused on flowers, birds, and animals for Chitra Santhe. “These nature subjects are easy to understand for viewers and resonate well with new art lovers,” Meher explains.

Since there may not be much time to explain conceptual works during a packed exhibition like Chitra Santhe, she focuses on creating pieces that speak for themselves.

“Buyers often look for large, high-quality paintings at reasonable prices. I am glad to say I have always received a great response,” she says.

She has consistently sold at least a few paintings at every event. “I have met many talented artists, and admired numerous high-quality works that inspire me to improve further,” she enthuses.

Sharanu Gangadhara too says that art brings emotional joy and positive feelings to his life. An art teacher for the past three years, this is his second time exhibiting at Chitra Santhe.

“Each time has brought me good memories,” he fondly recalls. His portfolio includes a wide range of elephant heads and cow heads in traditional Indian designs on solid wood.

The artistic journey entails resilience and perseverance. “The experience of mistakes has been a valuable teacher. It made me spend more time, patience and hard work to move closer to perfection,” Gangadhara explains.

He calls for more art appreciation in society. “People need to know more about artistic efforts so that they appreciate the underlying creativity in art and can form their own opinions about art,” he suggests.

“Art is a reflection of the deeper nuances of life. It is a dialogue between the soul and the world around us,” Poonam KS explains.

She sees art as an intimate exploration of emotions, thoughts, and stories that cannot often be expressed in words. “My art is an extension of who I am, a way to make sense of the beauty, struggles, and complexities I experience,” she adds.

“Art allows me to communicate with others on a level that transcends spoken language, offering a glimpse into my inner world. Through my work, I hope to evoke feelings and thoughts that resonate on a personal level with my viewers,” she describes.

She interprets her artistic journey both as a challenge and a blessing. “Over the years, I have created numerous works, with each piece reflecting where I was at that moment of my life,” Poonam says.

She calls for greater art appreciation in society through more accessibility and education. “There is a need for more platforms that connect artists with people from diverse backgrounds, allowing them to engage with art in a way that feels inclusive and approachable,” she suggests.

“Education plays a key role, not just in teaching technical skills but in fostering a deeper understanding of the cultural, emotional, and social significance of art. We need to cultivate an environment where people of all ages can appreciate and participate in art, whether through exhibitions, workshops, or even community art projects,” she advises.

Poonam has participated in a number of solo and group art shows, in galleries and festivals. “Each exhibition has been a milestone for me, as it not only allows me to share my work with the world but also helps me grow as an artist,” she acknowledges.

Every show and every piece has been an opportunity to learn, experiment, and refine her craft. But this journey has not been without its share of ups and downs.

“Mistakes and failures are an integral part of an artist’s growth. I have learned to embrace them as valuable lessons rather than setbacks," she says.

She sees mistakes merely as opportunities to explore new paths. "This way, I can discover something unexpected,” Poonam affirms.

Failure is a time to pause and reflect on what went wrong. “But I also look at what could be learned from the experience. I believe in continuous learning – whether it is through self-reflection, engaging with other artists, or experimenting with new techniques,” she suggests.

“The key is to stay open-minded and resilient, knowing that each setback is temporary and part of the journey forward,” Poonam signs off.

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at Chitra Santhe.)