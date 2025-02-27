IIT Madras, Startup Policy Forum sign MoU to bridge industry-academia gap

IIT Madras has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Startup Policy Forum (SPF) to drive data-driven and evidence-driven policy advocacy for the Indian startup ecosystem.

The partnership will leverage IIT Madras’s academic, research, and innovation expertise with SPF’s deep engagement in working on startup policy and regulatory frameworks with startups and policymakers, it said in a statement.

“This collaboration with SPF aligns with our vision to translate research excellence into meaningful policy contributions. We are excited to co-create knowledge, support founders and industry leaders, and empower the next generation of entrepreneurs through impactful policymaking,” said Manu Santhanam, Dean (IC and SR), IIT Madras.

Additionally, SPF will support the Centre for Research on Start-Ups and Risk Financing (CREST), which conducts high-quality research to advance innovation, startup financing, and entrepreneurship.

Also Read upGrad announces AI incubator with Rs 100 Cr allocation

As part of this collaboration, the partnership will actively contribute to and promote IIT Madras’ YNOS, a startup intelligence platform that consolidates research and information on various stakeholders and government schemes.

“For India to cement its position as a global startup hub, it is imperative to have a robust policy framework and data-driven policymaking. This partnership with IIT Madras is a testament to our commitment to shaping policies that are not just reactive but proactive in addressing the needs of India’s dynamic startup landscape,” said Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President and CEO of Startup Policy Forum.

IIT Madras and SPF are also set to co-host policy discussions, roundtables, and research workshops to drive forward-thinking policies that empower Indian startups and entrepreneurs and promote strategic thought leadership and regulatory innovation.