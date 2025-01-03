DPIIT partners with Startup Policy Forum to establish India as global innovation hub

The ﻿﻿Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT)﻿ has partnered with the Startup Policy Forum (SPF) to position India as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

As part of this collaboration, SPF Startup Baithak will be held on January 15 and 16 at Bharat Mandapam during the National Startup Week. The event will foster collaboration, showcase innovations, and announce new initiatives.

SPF and DPIIT will also curate immersive programmes to connect global investors with India's startup ecosystem.

“This strategic collaboration with SPF underscores DPIIT’s unflinching commitment to create a congenial atmosphere where startups could thrive and contribute immensely to India’s mission of becoming a global innovation hub," said Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, Startup India.

"The SPF members represent the essence of India’s entrepreneurial spirit and their participation in this mission will play a crucial role in achieving the goal of developed India by 2047,” he added.

The Startup Policy Forum is an industry alliance representing India's new-age companies, including Razorpay, CRED, Groww, Zerodha, OYO, and Swiggy. It engages in policy advocacy, supports the Indian startup ecosystem globally, and connects leading startups and founders. It offers a platform for networking, community engagement, and consensus-building, helping startups scale both domestically and internationally.

“This alliance is a testament to the shared vision of DPIIT and SPF to cultivate a resilient and thriving startup ecosystem. By fostering impactful collaborations, we aim to position India prominently on the global innovation map and empower entrepreneurs to unlock their full potential,” said Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President & CEO, Startup Policy Forum.

DPIIT, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, oversees initiatives such as Make in India and Startup India and facilitates foreign direct investment in India.