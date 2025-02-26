upGrad announces AI incubator with Rs 100 Cr allocation

Mumbai-based edtech company ﻿upGrad﻿ has announced an AI incubator to nurture and scale homegrown artificial intelligence (AI) startups.

In its initial phase, the company has allocated Rs 100 crore to drive product innovation by providing emerging startups with essential resources, including infrastructure and minimum seed capital.

Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder and Chairperson of upGrad, believes that having AI capabilities is no longer a calendared programme but a fundamental, bare-minimum skill.

“India is sitting at an epicentre where not only do we want to disrupt but also be the disruptor and so this ‘upGrad AI Incubator’ is that opportunity—a strong incubating combinator that will turbocharge our people resources and aspirations to the next phase of growth we want to see,” Screwvala said in a statement.

The incubator aims to assist startups in developing plug-and-play AI technologies focused on learning, skilling, and workforce development, ensuring compatibility across industries for better scalability and efficiency.

Over the next few months, the edtech firm plans to acquire minority stakes in 5-6 AI startups, it said, adding that this would enable upGrad to track emerging innovations without taking full ownership.

Bengaluru-based startup ZuAI, which provides a 24/7 AI-powered personal tutor for students, is the first investment under this initiative for an undisclosed amount.

The Mumbai-based company said its incubator will use AI to develop personalised and scalable educational resources, creating adaptive learning paths, one-to-many tutoring models, and smarter assessments aimed at reducing test fatigue while enhancing real-world applicability.

“As AI is in its early stages, we are committed to building a robust infrastructure that supports and trains millions across all economic levels—through upskilling and nurturing ideas and talent,” Screwvala noted, adding that this move is a major augmenter for strengthening the workforce development capabilities and creating jobs of tomorrow.

This development comes after upGrad’s recent industry and government partnerships to equip over a million learners with hands-on AI capabilities and establish AI Centres of Excellence across Maharashtra, with an initial outlay of Rs 2,150 crore.