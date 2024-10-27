Swiggy Instamart pilots new Shopping List feature

﻿Swiggy﻿ Instamart on Sunday launched a pilot "Shopping List" feature to enhance the shopping experience for its consumers.

The new feature offers three ways to add items to carts: with "Say it," users voice their lists for automatic cart generation; "Write it" allows list pasting from apps like WhatsApp; and "Scan it" lets users scan handwritten lists for seamless cart addition.

"Additionally, by invoking Siri with the command, “Hey Siri, create my Swiggy Instamart list,” users can verbally add items, and Siri will prompt them for their desired items before compiling the list for seamless cart integration," the company said in a statement.

Taking to social media platform X, Swiggy Co-founder Phani Kishan introduced the industry-first feature on the Instamart platform, allowing users to create shopping carts by scanning, typing, or vocalising their lists.

Swiggy Instamart, launched in August 2020, operates in 25 cities to deliver groceries, essentials, hygiene, wellness, home, office, electricals, beauty, and grooming to Indians in just 10 minutes.

Recently, it introduced International Logins, allowing users from 27 countries, including the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, Australia, and the UAE, to access its app with their international phone numbers. Payments can be made seamlessly via international credit cards or UPI.

Earlier, Swiggy launched its "Swiggy Seal" initiative, a label for restaurants that maintain hygiene, food quality, and packaging standards. The initiative uses over 7 million verified customer reviews to provide restaurant partners with actionable insights on delivery, food quality, and packaging. The feature is currently live in Pune and is expected to expand to 650+ cities.