5 Must-read business books to add to your February list

As February rolls in, it's the perfect time to refresh your professional mindset with books that challenge your thinking and sharpen your business acumen. The start of the year often brings resolutions and fresh goals, but sustaining that momentum requires continuous learning and new perspectives. Whether you're an entrepreneur navigating the complexities of a startup, a corporate leader seeking to inspire your team, or someone passionate about personal growth, the right book can be a game-changer. Reading business books isn't just about gaining knowledge—it's about transforming how you approach challenges, seize opportunities, and cultivate resilience.

This curated list of five must-read business books will inspire, educate, and push you toward success in 2025. From mastering decision-making under pressure to redefining failure, these books offer insights that can reshape your career trajectory.

5 must-read books for February

1. The Art of Clear Thinking by Hasard Lee

Discover how a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot's decision-making techniques can be applied to business and life. Hasard Lee breaks down complex ideas into actionable strategies, teaching you to make high-stakes decisions with clarity and confidence—an essential skill for any leader. Drawing from real-life combat experiences, Lee introduces frameworks that help manage stress, analyse risks, and optimise outcomes. His insights are not just for the battlefield; they’re equally effective in boardrooms and business negotiations, making this book a must-read for professionals striving for decisive leadership.

2. Right Kind of Wrong: The Science of Failing Well by Amy C. Edmondson

Failure isn't the opposite of success—it's part of the journey. Amy C. Edmondson, a Harvard Business School professor, explores how to embrace failure constructively. This book redefines mistakes as learning opportunities, helping businesses foster a culture of innovation and resilience. Edmondson delves into the psychology behind why we fear failure and offers practical strategies for reframing setbacks as valuable feedback. Through compelling case studies from leading organisations, she demonstrates how embracing the 'right kind of wrong' can spark creativity, improve team dynamics, and drive sustainable growth.

3. The Perfection Trap: Embracing the Power of Good Enough by Thomas Curran

In an era obsessed with perfection, Thomas Curran offers a refreshing perspective on why striving for 'good enough' can actually lead to greater productivity and well-being. This book is a must-read for professionals battling burnout and unrealistic expectations in high-pressure environments. Curran, a psychological researcher, unpacks the societal pressures that fuel perfectionism and the toll it takes on mental health. He provides actionable advice on setting realistic goals, practising self-compassion, and focusing on progress rather than perfection. For anyone feeling overwhelmed by the pursuit of flawlessness, this book offers a liberating new approach to success.

4. Magic Words: What to Say to Get Your Way by Jonah Berger

Communication is at the heart of every successful business deal. Jonah Berger, a marketing expert, reveals the subtle language tweaks that can influence decisions, build connections, and boost persuasiveness. Perfect for leaders, negotiators, and anyone looking to enhance their influence, this book is packed with real-world examples and evidence-based techniques. Berger explains how certain words can trigger emotional responses, foster trust, and motivate action. Whether you're pitching an idea, negotiating a contract, or leading a team, understanding the 'magic words' can give you a powerful edge in both personal and professional interactions.

5. Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things by Adam Grant

Organisational psychologist Adam Grant dives deep into the untapped potential within individuals and teams. By challenging conventional success metrics, he offers new ways to unlock growth, creativity, and performance, making it a compelling read for leaders aiming to elevate their teams. Grant explores the factors that contribute to hidden potential, such as mindset, motivation, and environment. He shares inspiring stories of people who defied expectations and achieved extraordinary success, along with practical strategies for identifying and nurturing potential in yourself and others. This book is a blueprint for anyone who believes there's more to achieve beyond what's visible on the surface.

Takeaway

February might be the shortest month, but it can be the most impactful if you invest in the right resources. These five business books offer a mix of fresh ideas, practical strategies, and transformative insights. They cover everything from decision-making and failure to perfectionism, communication, and personal growth. Add them to your reading list and set the tone for a year of learning, development, and success. Let these pages inspire you to think bigger, act bolder, and achieve more in both your professional and personal life.