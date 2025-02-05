Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric on Wednesday said that it has started accepting pre-orders for its first line of electric motorcycles, Roadster X. The deliveries of these vehicles are expected to begin from mid-March onwards.

Roadster X+ 9.1kWh, the premium vehicle offering from the line, will be equipped with the in-house assembled 4680 Bharat Cell.

“Motorcycles are at the heart of India’s mobility landscape. With our electric motorcycles, we’re driving the EV revolution deeper into the core of Indian mobility. After transforming the scooter market and making EVs mainstream, our futuristic Roadster series of motorcycles is here to accelerate the EV adoption further and make electric the first choice for every rider in India,” said Aggarwal, Chairman & Managing Director of Ola Electric.

Ola Electric has traditionally built electric scooters, and is the current market leader for electric two-wheelers. Meanwhile, Ather Energy, a key competitor and IPO-bound company, is also expected to roll out its range of electric motorcycles this year.

Aggarwal stressed that the company has heavily focused on safety of their customers and their vehicles while designing new range of electric motorcycles.

He also added that electrification of motorcycles will be faster than scooters as the ecosystem has already put in place mechanisms to support electric two-wheelers.

Roadster X comes in 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh and 4.5kWh variants and are priced at ₹74,999, ₹84,999, and ₹94,999, respectively. The Roadster series comes with a standard warranty of 3 years/50,000 km.

Roadster X+, on the hand, comes in 4.5kWh and 9.1kWh variants, which will be priced initially at Rs 1,04,999 and Rs 1,54,999. The 9.1kWh will have a range of 501 km.

