Ola Electric has begun production of its upcoming electric motorcycles.

The assembly line has commenced with the first units of the bikes getting built in the factory today, the company said in a statement.

The company's Roadster series of electric motorcycles was unveiled at Ola's annual flagship event, Sankalp 2024, in August last year. The lineup includes Roadster, Roadster X, and Roadster Pro, with prices starting at Rs 74,999, Rs 1,04,999, and Rs 1,99,999, respectively.

Roadster X, which Ola describes as the fastest electric motorcycle in its category, will be available in the 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh variants.

Roadster, powered by a 13 kW motor, is positioned as a commuter motorcycle with multiple battery options.

Roadster Pro features a 52 kW motor with 105 Nm of torque, while its 16 kWh variant is designed to accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 1.2 seconds and 0-60 kmph in 1.9 seconds, and reach a top speed of 194 kmph.

The company has said it will provide an eight-year battery warranty on all models and access to its existing charging network. It has also announced plans to integrate Bharat 4680 cells, currently under trial production at Ola’s Gigafactory, into its vehicles, in the first quarter of FY26.

