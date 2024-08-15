Ola Electric launches electric motorcycles

Ola Electric has launched the 'Roadster' series of motorcycles, marking its entry into the electric motorcycle segment.

At Sankalp 2024, Ola’s annual flagship event in Bengaluru, the company launched Roadster, Roadster X and Roadster Pro, with prices starting from Rs 74,999, Rs 1,04,999, and Rs 1,99,999, respectively.

Additionally, Ola Electric teased two of its upcoming models, Sportster and Arrowhead.

Speaking at the event, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CMD of Ola Electric, said, “Today, 2/3rd of India’s two-wheeler market consists of motorcycles, and with Ola’s entry into this segment, EV penetration is poised to further accelerate in the Indian two-wheeler segment.”

He continued, “We have already been successful in accelerating EV adoption in the scooter segment, and with our futuristic portfolio of products, we are now focused on supercharging EV penetration through our motorcycles. Coupled with the integration of our cells in our vehicles starting early next year, we are determined to chart a new course for mass EV adoption across India.”

Roadster X, dubbed the fastest electric motorcycle in its segment, is available in 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh variants, the company said in a release.

Roadster, powered by a 13 kW motor, is the fastest motorcycle in the commuter segment, the release added. It is available in 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, and 6 kWh variants.

Roadster Pro has a 52 kW motor delivering 105 Nm torque. The 16 kWh variant accelerates from 0-40 kmph in 1.2 seconds, 0-60 kmph in 1.9 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 194 kmph, the release said.

Ola Electric will offer an eight-year battery warranty on all its motorcycles. Customers can also use Ola's existing charging network for easy and convenient charging, said the company.

The company also showcased the Bharat 4680 cell and battery pack. It announced the integration of its cells in its vehicles starting Q1 FY26. This would give it a strong competitive edge with highly efficient cost structures, said Ola.

The cell is currently under trial production at Ola’s Gigafactory.

Ola also introduced the new Gen-3 platform and MoveOS 5 at its Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.

At the event, Ola Electric unveiled its upcoming Gen-3 platform, which will serve as the foundation for its future electric vehicles. This platform will help in improved performance, greater efficiency, scalability, and reduced costs, said the company.

Ola Electric also teased the upcoming MoveOS 5. This version will have features such as group Nnavigation, live location sharing, and road trip mode powered by Ola Maps. It will also include smart charging, smart park, TPMS alerts, and voice assistant support powered by Krutrim AI. MoveOS 5 will be available in beta via an OTA update by Diwali, said the company.

(Disclaimer: Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, is an independent director in Ola Electric)