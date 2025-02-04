From AI-driven skilling solutions to leadership changes, YourStory brings today’s headlines covering the latest developments across sectors.

Bengaluru-based skilling startup Cusmat is transforming industrial workforce training with its AI-powered platform, leveraging augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR) to enhance operational efficiency and workplace safety.

Founded in 2016 by Abhinav Ayan and Anirban Jyoti Chakravorty, Cusmat emerged from their realisation that traditional teaching methods fail to effectively convey complex 3D concepts.

Cusmat offers four key training modules: SkillSight, an AI-driven analytics tool identifying skill gaps; SkillOps, a hands-on simulation training for operating heavy machinery; SkillEdge, mobile-based learning for logistics and maintenance workers; and SkillPro, an immersive VR/MR training for factory and warehouse safety.

By providing realistic, interactive, and measurable skilling solutions, Cusmat addresses training shortcomings in industries like mining, steel, logistics, and manufacturing.It ensures that blue-collar workers gain practical, engaging, and effective training, thereby reducing operational errors, improving safety, and enhancing workforce productivity across industries.

Gods Reign triumphs in Snapdragon Pro Series BGMI challenge Season 6, bags Rs 50 Lakh prize

Gods Reign emerged victorious in the Snapdragon Pro Series BGMI Mobile Challenge Season 6, a high-stakes tournament organised by ESL FACEIT Group, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, and NODWIN Gaming.

The tournament concluded on February 2 at the Noida Indoor Stadium with a total prize pool of Rs 1 crore.

Gods Reign clinched the title with 155 points, four Winner-Winner Chicken Dinners and a prize money of Rs 50 lakh, edging out K9 Esports, which finished with 153 points and took home Rs 20 lakh. Team Versatile secured third place with 143 points, winning Rs 8 lakh.

"This win is a testament to the hard work, trust, and dedication every player on our team has put in. We’ve faced challenges last year, but we pushed through tough moments and stood strong together. And today, we lift the trophy as champions," said Ammar ‘Destro’ Khan, the in-game leader of Gods Reign.

The tournament’s MVP title was claimed by Spower from Team Versatile, which delivered 36 finishes, while Gujarat Tigers impressed as breakout stars, finishing ninth despite starting from the Open Qualifiers.

Tata Consumer Products appoints Rajesh Gopal as global chief digital officer

Tata Consumer Products has appointed Rajesh Gopal as its global chief digital officer to accelerate the company’s digital transformation.

Gopal brings over 22 years of experience in leading large-scale digital strategy and technology transformation initiatives. He previously served as the regional chief information officer of APAC & GCC at Kimberly-Clark. He has also held key leadership roles at ITC Limited, L’Oréal, and Unilever.

"We are happy to welcome Rajesh to Tata Consumer Products. I am confident his leadership will further propel our digital agenda in line with our growth & transformation journey towards becoming a premier global FMCG company," stated Sunil D’Souza, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Products.

Gopal succeeds Swaminathan TV, who was heading the company's digital transformation. He will now take on a new leadership role at Tata Motors.