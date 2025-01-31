NODWIN gaming acquires StarLadder in $5.5M deal to bolster esports portfolio

NODWIN Gaming, a subsidiary of Indian gaming giant Nazara Technologies, has acquired Ukraine-based esports organiser StarLadder in a deal valued at $5.5 million (Rs 46.75 crore), the companies said on Friday.

As part of the agreement, NODWIN will pay $2 million in cash and issue $3.5 million worth of equity shares in its parent entity, NODWIN Gaming, base in Singapore.

StarLadder founder Roman Romanstov will continue to retain leadership of the company and will become a shareholder in NODWIN Gaming. Additional earn-out payments may follow based on performance targets, though specifics were not disclosed.

“StarLadder and Roman has been and remains the superstars behind the Creme de la Creme events that esports fans have loved to see. Roman is considered one of the pioneers of esports event production with his deep insight in stage design, creative broadcast solutions and entrepreneurial energy. I have been a fan of his work for the longest time and cherish the opportunity to work and build NODWIN with one of my heroes” Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder of NODWIN Gaming said.

The acquisition adds StarLadder’s portfolio of high-profile esports events, including Valve’s Counter-Strike and Dota 2 Majors, to NODWIN’s growing intellectual property (IP) library.

The deal underscores NODWIN’s aggressive expansion strategy in emerging markets. Over the past year, the company has acquired Comic Con India, influencer agency Trinity Gaming, and Germany’s Freaks 4U Gaming, among others. Valued at $410 million as of November 2024, NODWIN aims to dominate mobile esports and youth entertainment in regions like South Asia, the Middle East, and Turkey.

StarLadder brings over two decades of experience in organising tournaments for developers such as Tencent, Krafton, and Riot Games. Its proprietary StarSeries events, spanning 38 seasons across multiple titles, have cemented its reputation as a key player in competitive gaming.

"We live in an era of globalisation, where the synergy of resources, expertise, and potential drives success and paves the way for future growth. We are thrilled to have found partners and like-minded individuals who share our vision and ambition. Together with NODWIN Gaming, Starladder is committed to creating extraordinary experiences for fans, delivering unforgettable events across multiple games and regions. Stay

tuned for what’s to come!" Roman Romanstov, Founder of Star Ladder, stated.