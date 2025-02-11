Need career advice now? Forget waiting days for a mentor's reply (or even 10 minutes for your pizza). A Bengaluru startup is taking "quick commerce" to a whole new level – and it's not delivering groceries.

After Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart spoiled us with everything, Topmate has gone a step further, introducing the concept of human delivery. That's right, on-demand experts, ready to dispense wisdom in just 10 minutes.

Think of it as the ultimate life hack, but instead of a bag of chips, you get a brain boost. But is this "human delivery" the future of advice? Let's explore this latest startup's offering!

What is Topmate's "10-Minute Human Delivery"?

Topmate’s service allows users to connect with professionals across various fields in just 10 minutes, offering expert advice on-demand. Operating between 6 PM and 10 PM daily, the platform aims to assist those seeking career insights, personal development tips, and more.

The idea is simple, instead of spending hours browsing through articles or watching countless tutorials, Topmate users can get quick, personalised advice from real people with firsthand experience.

The startup’s marketing lead, Nimisha Chanda, has been vocal about the convenience this service provides, emphasising that it cuts down on the need for endless online searches. By connecting users directly to experts in real-time, Topmate eliminates the guesswork and delays often associated with traditional research.

The buzz around the service

Topmate's ambitious service has already attracted a significant user base, boasting over one million users alongside 300,000 experts and creators. This impressive growth highlights the demand for quick, accessible professional guidance.

The service's model resonates with users who value instant solutions and personalised advice. However, as with any new concept, Topmate's pitch has sparked debate. Some users have praised the startup for its innovative approach, viewing it as a game-changer in the realm of professional networking and advice.

The promise of connecting with a human expert in a matter of minutes—rather than waiting hours or days for a response—is seen as a major convenience. On the flip side, some express concerns about the practicality of the service.

Questions have arisen regarding the pricing structure, the duration of each consultation, and the overall feasibility of this model. Some critics argue that a 10-minute conversation may not be sufficient to resolve complex issues, while others wonder whether the service can maintain high-quality advice with such a quick turnaround.

Human Delivery?: Social media can't stop talking

Topmate's "10-minute human delivery" has become the talk of the town (and Twitter, LinkedIn, and everywhere else). The idea is so unique, it's hard to ignore. While some are already picturing themselves getting instant career coaching, others are wondering if this is just a gimmick.

One thing's for sure: Topmate has captured everyone's attention. The idea of "human delivery" may seem unusual, but it aligns with the growing demand for personalised, on-demand services that offer instant access to expertise.

Is this the future of advice?

Will Topmate revolutionise how we get professional guidance, or will it fade away? It's too early to tell. Their model challenges the status quo, offering a fresh take on expert access. If they can address the concerns about cost and quality, they could be onto something big.

In an AI-dominated world, the promise of instant, human-powered solutions is tempting. Topmate might be exactly what people need to make quicker decisions. Whether it's a game-changer or a flash in the pan, Topmate has certainly sparked a conversation about the future of expert advice.