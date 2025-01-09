Food delivery and quick commerce giant Swiggy is launching a standalone app for Instamart as it doubles down on an app ecosystem strategy.

"The positive reception in new cities and categories suggests Instamart could achieve far greater user adoption, going well beyond 100 million users. Instamart will remain a key offering within the Swiggy app, helping us amass the cross-pollination benefits of a unified app," noted Sriharsha Majety, MD and Group CEO, Swiggy, in an exchange filing.

"The standalone app will be an add-on, augmenting our reach by meeting consumers where they are, and ensuring we continue delivering the best possible experience in the category," he added.

This comes after insights that quick commerce growth is on track to surpass food delivery in both scale and penetration, added Majety.

"Whether consumers access Instamart via Swiggy or the standalone app, all Swiggy One, One Lite, and One BLCK benets will apply, ensuring that our ever-growing user base continues to enjoy the same great perks," explained Amitesh Jha, CEO of Swiggy Instamart, on the scope of loyalty programmes on the platform.

This move is another addition to Swiggy's growing fleet of standalone apps, which witnessed recent additions with Snacc, a food delivery app, and Pyng, a professional services marketplace. This is in contrast to Swiggy's existing tilt towards a one-app strategy. Although, Swiggy already had standalone apps for Dineout and D2C marketplace Minis, which were also available as a feature in the unified app.

"Swiggy is underperforming in both food delivery, compared to Zomato, and quick commerce, compared to Zepto and Blinkit. There’s a belief that their current approach is ineffective, and a shift towards niche markets might better attract customers, as the industry naturally leans towards specialized services," noted Satish Meena, Founder, Datum Intelligence.

Customers just want a clear use case for each and every app, and they don't have a cluttered way of thinking in terms of using apps, added Meena on the rationale for separate apps under the brand umbrella.