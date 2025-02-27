US-based cab hailing platform Uber has launched peer-to-peer ride sharing in Assam allowing private cars to be onboarded onto the platform.

The company has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Assam Government at Advantage Assam, the state’s investment summit, to launch Saarthi.

The carpooling initiative will onboard women and army veterans to provide earning opportunities in the state.

Under the MoU, Uber has pledged an investment of Rs 120 crore over the next three years in Assam and is aiming to create 20,000 livelihood opportunities during this time period.

A spokesperson for Uber confirmed this development.

ET was the first to report on this matter.

Additionally, veterans and women who will be onboarded onto the Uber platform will undergo rigorous background checks in line with the company’s safety standards.

All drivers and riders, alike, will have access to the company’s technology-led safety features, which include 24X7 Safety Line, an in-app energy button, and phone number anonymisation, among others.

Similar to Uber Moto Women—the company’s women-only bike rides which was introduced in Bengaluru late last year, women drivers in Assam will have the option to choose whether they want to accept all rides or only female passengers.

Assam is the only state that notified its motor vehicle aggregators, in 2023, that private cars could be used as taxis. However, the number of rides have been capped at a maximum of four intracity rides per day and two intercity trips in a week.

Uber recently rolled out a subscription-based model for its auto drivers across the country, following peers Rapido and Namma Yatri who has also shifted to this model.

Earlier this week, Uber rolled out a subscription-based model for auto drivers across the country, following in the footsteps of its peers Rapido and Namma Yatri.