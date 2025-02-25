Elevation Capital’s Partner and chief operating officer (COO) Vivek Mathur quit the firm a week ago to focus on advisory and mentorship of founders across sectors.

“I am now focusing on advisory and mentorship, supporting an exciting cohort of founders across sectors like D2C, Agri, Agri Tech, Climate, and Defence Tech. These founders will play a big part in shaping India’s future and I am very excited to be a part of their journeys!,” he said in a LinkedIn post.

Mathur, who has been with the company for shy of 14 years, was part of the investment team that helped fund fintech major Paytm, food tech major Swiggy, and Urban Company, among others.

He has also previously held board positions in Paytm, from which he stepped down in 2023, and NBFC firm Aye Finance.

Mathur is now looking to partner with a cohort of founders who are building ventures poised for rapid growth. “With rapid growth comes the need for strategic mentorship that could help make the vision of these founders come true. I'm looking forward to being a thought partner all the way from inception to IPO - whiteboarding, working on growth plans, identifying operating efficiencies and charting paths to profitability!” he said.

The news follows a number of management changes at the early-stage VC firm. In October, the firm promoted Vaas Bhaskar and Chirag Chadha to Partners, alongside Ashray Iyengar’s elevation to Principal.

Following this, in December, the firm appointed Capillary Technologies co-founder Krishna Mehra as Partner to lead investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and software-as-a-service (SaaS).