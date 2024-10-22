Elevation Capital expands leadership team

Early-stage venture capital (VC) firm Elevation Capital on Tuesday said it has promoted Vaas Bhaskar and Chirag Chadha to Partners, alongside Ashray Iyengar’s elevation to Principal.

Bhaskar, who joined the firm in 2018, has primarily looked at the firm’s fintech investments. His portfolio includes wealth management firm Dezerv and event-based trading platform, Probo, among others.

Chadha joined Elevation Capital as an analyst over seven years ago and focuses on consumer tech and brands, including athleisure brand BlissClub, tea cafe chain Chaayos, and apparel brand The Souled Store.

“We look forward to working alongside our team to make sure Elevation continues playing an outsized role in shaping the Indian technology landscape. Elevation has a long, near unmatched track record of partnering with audacious founders and supporting them in their journeys to creating lasting, category-defining companies. We’re thrilled to take this legacy ahead and continue building with our founders,” said Chadha and Bhaskar in a joint quote.

Iyengar, on the other hand, was a key member of the fintech company CRED, where he spent five years working across various roles. For the past year, he’s been focusing on fintech and consumer investments for Elevation Capital.

“The promotions of Vaas, Chirag, and Ashray are a great reflection of their journeys that highlight the perseverance and vision that fuel our mission and reinforce our commitment to nurturing talent. As we continue to support our founders and invest in the future, we recognise that true partnership goes beyond just funding and includes providing strategic guidance, operational support, and much more. With Vaas and Chirag joining as partners, we’re excited to elevate this support even further,” said Ravi Adusumalli, Co-managing Partner, Elevation Capital.

Elevation Capital has invested in over 200 companies, and its portfolio includes 14 unicorns and 9 IPOs. It has backed companies like IPO-bound Swiggy, Paytm, and Urban Company, among others.