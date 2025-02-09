Why are Gen Z employees ‘career catfishing’; Visiting the lost kingdom of Ajabgarh

Hello,

The sun is shining bright on India’s renewable energy dreams.

The country achieved a historic milestone by surpassing 100 GW of installed solar power capacity in January, putting it on track for 500 GW of solar energy production by 2030.

There are two significant reasons behind the success story.

Domestic manufacturing has taken off as India's solar cell capacity is expected to reach 50-55 GW by FY27—a 5X increase from FY24, according to Crisil Ratings. Also, the rooftop solar sector in India witnessed remarkable growth in 2024, with 4.59 GW of new capacity installed, reflecting a 53% increase compared to 2023, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

And now India doesn’t just boast of solar farms but also solar-powered trains and ferries.

Looking back, it has been quite a journey for the world to embrace solar power to mitigate the impact of climate change. In 2004, it took the world about a year to add one gigawatt of solar power capacity. By 2023, the same amount was added, on average every single day.

Ingenuity, courage, and work, leads to miracles.

Jobs

While previous generations might have taken job interview setbacks in stride, Gen Z is in no mood to take things lying down. Frustrated by the hiring process, they are making their defiance known through ‘career catfishing’—the act of absconding without notice or simply not showing up on the joining date.

“Gen Z aims to establish power dynamics in their favour and want to be active members who have a say in designing their jobs,” believes Swati Dhir, Associate Professor, International Management Institute, Delhi.

Act of protest:

A survey conducted in October 2024 by Intelligent.com found that eight in 10 hiring managers believe Gen Z workers need “etiquette training”, citing issues with dress code, compensation demands, and communication skills.

Chetna Israni, Director and Co-founder, Morning Star Brandcom points out that such actions not only damage an individual’s credibility but also create an unfair, generalised image of Gen Z employees as unreliable or unethical.

“Millennial managers can try to address the root cause of discontent among Gen Z employees and provide possible options. If addressing the concern is difficult and unfeasible, they can provide the rationale behind certain workplace practices,” highlights Dhir.

Travel and Leisure

Nestled in the Aravalli Hills, Ajabgarh is a land where time lingers, wrapped in the sun’s golden hues. A few hours’ drive from Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra, the sequestered region is crowned by nature, blending the contrasting colours of green with a dash of azure.

Tucked away in the heart of Ajabgarh’s lush landscape is Ananta Spa and Resort Ajabgarh, which offers guests a setting where they can relax, connect with nature, and unwind in a quiet environment with a breathtaking view of the Aravalli Hills.

Strange escape:

The resort with its architecture and design tries to embody the very region it is surrounded by, with natural-element-themed villas—Fire, Bamboo, Earth and Lagoon.

Adventure-seeking guests can also avail of curated experiences hosted by the resort, including a safari at Sariska Tiger Reserve, where, if one is lucky, they can spot tigers or leopards besides deer, peacocks, and other fauna of the region.

Another landmark that catches the eyes of folks looking to explore mystery and local lore is the haunted Bhangarh Fort. A quick visit to the Ajabgarh village will lead one to women weavers and their meticulously crafted rugs and carpets.

Wine and Food

In a hat-tip to its 15-year journey, Delhi’s iconic restaurant, Indian Accent, embarked on a multi-city tour, offering a unique interpretation of Indian cuisine across a carefully curated selection of dishes.

Chef Shantanu Mehrotra, Executive Chef at Indian Accent, delighted guests with crowd favourites such as blue cheese naan and Daulat ki Chaat as part of the tasting menu, while also surprising them with the addition of a tart and creamy Ker Sangar Paneer.

Mouth-watering:

The piping hot Indian Accent shorba served in bespoke Naga pottery with the signature blue cheese naan had our hearts.

The arbi galawat kebab topped with crispy sevai and barberry chutney for vegetarians and a similar presentation of smoked duck shaami for non-vegetarian diners made for a complex melee of tastes and textures.

The Indian Accent kulfi sorbet, served in a miniature toy pressure cooker as a palate cleanser before the main course, is bound to get you nostalgic with its presentation and the memories of after-school kala-khatta flavoured ice-gola on a summer noon.

Indian Accent

News & updates

Job cuts: Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other tech arms, is expected to conduct company-wide and global layoffs from Monday, February 10, as per an internal memo.

Changing times: Accenture has scrapped its global diversity and inclusion goals after an evaluation of the changing US political landscape, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. The company will start “sunsetting” the diversity goals it set in 2017, along with career development programmes for “people of specific demographic groups”, said the memo from CEO Julie Sweet.

Altered ambitions: Airbus has delayed plans to fly a hydrogen-powered aircraft by 2035 in a setback for the aviation industry’s hopes to achieve net zero. It recognised that “developing a hydrogen ecosystem—including infrastructure, production, distribution and regulatory frameworks—is a huge challenge.

Which animal has the most number of chromosomes?

Answer: Atlas blue butterfly. Native to Morocco and Algeria, it possesses 448–452 chromosomes per cell.

