Zomato says GST authorities have withdrawn Rs 5.9 Cr tax demand

Food delivery and quick commerce giant ﻿Zomato﻿on Tuesday said that tax authorities have dropped a demand for Rs 5.9 crore unpaid GST from the company.

In an exchange filing made with the NSE and BSE, Zomato said it received a favourable order from the Additional Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax, Gurugram, for the period July 2017 to March 2021, to forgo a Goods and Services Tax (GST) amount of Rs 5.90 crore.

The demand was raised in April 2024.

In December 2024, Zomato received an order from the government for non-payment of goods and services taxes (GST) on delivery charges.

The order was raised by the Joint Commissioner of CGST & Central Excise, Thane Commissionerate, asking for Rs 401 crore of GST with interest along with a penalty of Rs 401 crore, amounting to a total of over Rs 803 crore in unpaid tax dues and penalty.

The order is for the 28-month period between October 29, 2019, and March 31, 2022, right along the time the company completed its public listing.

The company is appealing against the order before the authorities and claims it has a strong case.

