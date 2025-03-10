10 Free IIT courses every entrepreneur should take

Imagine unlocking the secrets to startup success, taught by the brilliant minds of India's IITs, absolutely free. The Government of India through Startup India, is handing you the keys to entrepreneurial mastery with 10 self-paced online courses on NPTEL.

Learn essential skills like finance, marketing, data, and leadership and empower yourself to turn your entrepreneurial dreams into reality.

Top 10 Free IIT courses for entrepreneurs to boost business skills

1. Understanding design thinking and people-centred design- IIT Kanpur

Taught by Professor Jhumkee Iyengar, this course focuses on introducing two main concepts: design thinking and people-centred design, highlighting the differences from traditional approaches.

It covers various aspects such as problem discovery, research, concept development, testing, and pitching. By placing the user at the centre of the problem-solving process, this course helps entrepreneurs develop innovative solutions.

2. Managerial accounting- IIT Bombay

As the name suggests, this course teaches fundamental accounting concepts, financial statement analysis, and cost and management accounting principles.

Comprising 16 modules, it is essential for entrepreneurs who need to effectively manage their finances, understand business costs, and make informed decisions based on financial reports.

3. Introduction to data analytics- IIT Madras

In the fast-paced startup world, data is your ultimate competitive edge. This course will show you how to extract actionable insights through inferential, descriptive, and predictive analytics to outsmart the competition.

Learn to pinpoint market opportunities, create personalised customer journeys, and make data-driven decisions that propel your business forward.

4. Managerial economics- IIT Bombay

Ever wondered how to predict market shifts or set the perfect price? This course equips entrepreneurs with key economic concepts, theories, and tools for powerful business research.

Explore demand theory and consumer behaviour to decode market trends, optimise pricing strategies, and understand the economic forces shaping your business. Gain the strategic edge you need to make data-driven decisions.

5. Developing soft skills and personality- IIT Kanpur

In the startup world, communication is king. This course equips founders with the soft skills needed to excel, covering leadership, teamwork, emotional intelligence, and public speaking. Improve your personal and interpersonal communication to build strong teams, navigate challenges, and inspire investors.

6. Consumer behaviour- IIT Kharagpur

Ever wondered why customers choose one product over another? This course dives into the psychological and sociological factors that drive consumer decision-making, giving entrepreneurs the power to understand their target audience truly.

Learn to position your products and services with laser precision, aligning with customer preferences and behaviours to create irresistible offerings

7. Supply chain analytics- IIT Roorkee

Designed to equip learners with supply chain analytics and business skills, this course teaches you how to use R programming language for uncertainty assessment and predictive analytics.

This will help you to forecast demand, optimise inventory, and improve operational efficiency. Learn optimisation techniques to cut costs and build a lean, agile startup.

8. Security analysis and portfolio management- IIT Kharagpur

Providing theoretical and practical knowledge of investment strategies, this course covers topics like

portfolio management and financial theory application. It also teaches risk assessment and strategies, enabling entrepreneurs to manage finances more effectively.

9. Economics of intellectual property rights- IIT Patna

This online class offers a foundational understanding of intellectual property, alongside an analysis of the economic impact of IPR. It's designed to help entrepreneurs protect their innovative ideas, patents, and trademarks in a competitive market.

10. Economics, management, and entrepreneurship- IIT Kharagpur

This course offers a foundation in economics, accounting, financial management, and business strategy, covering essential topics like market equilibrium and cost management. It provides valuable insights into running a successful business, scaling operations, and handling market competition.

How to access these courses

Entrepreneurs can enrol in these free IIT courses through the Startup India Online Courses page. Each course is designed to be self-paced, allowing flexibility in learning. Certificates are also offered upon completion, which can add value to an entrepreneur’s credentials.

The bottom line

Ultimately, these 10 free IIT courses represent a powerful opportunity for entrepreneurs to gain the essential skills and strategic insights needed to navigate the complexities of business. Embrace this chance to empower yourself, build a stronger foundation, and unlock the potential for lasting success!